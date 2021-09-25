Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops practice again, beats Penskes

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s James Hinchcliffe turned the first 69.0 lap of the 45min session, less than 10mins in, with an average of 102.587mph around the 1.968-mile course at which he won in 2017.

At that point in proceedings, that was a quarter second clear of the chasing pack, led by Long Beach first-timer and championship leader Alex Palou, who had a near miss with the Turn 1 exit wall.

Then Pato O’Ward turned a 69.0486sec lap to go top, the #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet apparently far more to his taste after being a depressed 16th in yesterday’s practice. Then Josef Newgarden moved his Team Penske-Chevrolet to the top of the times with 69.0343sec, while yesterday’s fastest driver Colton Herta brushed the wall with his left-front on the exit of the fountain turn.

With 25mins left to go, Alexander Rossi sat in fourth, behind Newgarden, O’Ward and Hinchcliffe, 0.2sec off the top, but ahead of Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Herta then ducked into the 68s – a 1min08.9704sec – before outbraking himself into Turn 1 and having to take to the run-off zone. Simon Pagenaud, in what we believe will be his final IndyCar race weekend for Team Penske, moved up to fifth, while Romain Grosjean, after investigating runoffs on three occasions, moved his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda into sixth, swiftly followed by Ed Jones in the Coyne-Vasser Sullivan car clocking seventh.

Herta moved the bar still lower, with a 68.6859sec – the first 103mph lap of the weekend – with Will Power jumping into second place but three-tenths behind.

Alexander Rossi, who won the last two GPs of Long Beach, moved into second, less than a tenth off his young teammate.

On his first attempt on reds, Ryan Hunter-Reay clipped the inside wall at Turn 8, bouncing him out into the exit wall, so he had to saunter back to pits with his damaged car.

Then the Penske-Chevrolets sprang to prominence, with Power producing a 68.1277sec (103.993mph) on his alternate tires, with Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin completing a Penske 1-2-3… but only briefly, as Hinchcliffe moved into third.

And then Herta scorched around the track with a stunning 67.9783sec (104.221mph), 0.15sec ahead of Power.

Palou’s first attempt at a qualifying sim on the reds were stymied by traffic, while Pagenaud ensured all four Penskes were in the top six.

Then out came the red flag, as Scott Dixon skittered into the Turn 1 tire-wall and stalled.

Felix Rosenqvist ended up a hair quicker than AMSP teammate O’Ward who ended the session in the Turn 9 run-off, while Grosjean and Harvey completed the Top 10.

Qualifying will start at 12.05pm local (Pacific) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Colton Herta 1:07.9783 1:07.9783 19 21 104.221 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 Will Power 1:08.1277 0.1494 19 24 103.993 Chevy A Team Penske 3 James Hinchcliffe 1:08.2250 0.2467 20 21 103.845 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 4 Josef Newgarden 1:08.2922 0.3139 18 21 103.742 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Simon Pagenaud 1:08.4297 0.4514 22 23 103.534 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Scott McLaughlin 1:08.4771 0.4988 19 23 103.462 Chevy A Team Penske 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:08.4887 0.5104 21 22 103.445 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 8 Pato O'Ward 1:08.5105 0.5322 19 21 103.412 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 9 Romain Grosjean 1:08.5438 0.5655 18 21 103.362 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 10 Jack Harvey 1:08.5499 0.5716 17 20 103.352 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 11 Ed Jones 1:08.5905 0.6122 17 18 103.291 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 12 Graham Rahal 1:08.6812 0.7029 22 24 103.155 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 Helio Castroneves 1:08.6873 0.7090 17 19 103.146 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 14 Alexander Rossi 1:08.7806 0.8023 14 20 103.006 Honda A Andretti Autosport 15 Takuma Sato 1:08.8163 0.8380 21 23 102.952 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 Alex Palou 1:08.8234 0.8451 23 24 102.942 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.1359 1.1576 16 19 102.476 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 18 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:09.1630 1.1847 12 14 102.436 Honda A Andretti Autosport 19 Charlie Kimball 1:09.2189 1.2406 15 19 102.354 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 20 Scott Dixon 1:09.2486 1.2703 21 23 102.310 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Oliver Askew 1:09.3257 1.3474 18 21 102.196 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 Marcus Ericsson 1:09.3618 1.3835 9 23 102.143 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Callum Ilott 1:09.4052 1.4269 18 21 102.079 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 24 Max Chilton 1:09.4357 1.4574 22 23 102.034 Chevy A Carlin 25 Sebastien Bourdais 1:09.5250 1.5467 13 19 101.903 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Conor Daly 1:09.5382 1.5599 18 21 101.884 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 27 Dalton Kellett 1:09.8651 1.8868 19 22 101.407 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 28 Jimmie Johnson 1:10.2446 2.2663 16 22 100.859 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing