2020 IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled

There is a faint hope that the race could be rescheduled for later in the year, but this would require the agreement of several organizations, and would of course be on the proviso that the City is able to lift the ban on crowded events.

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach stated: “While we recognize that this is a serious inconvenience for our loyal attendees, sponsors and other clients, nevertheless, this action is consistent with our primary objective of assuring the public’s safety and well-being at our event.

“We are in conversation with the City of Long Beach, various race sanctioning bodies and the Long Beach Convention Center to discuss the viability of rescheduling this event at a later time in the year.

“If that is not possible, then we look forward to presenting the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021.

“Further details about possible refunds or credits will be forthcoming.”

This was due to be the 46th running of the event which started as a Formula 5000 round in 1975, was a Formula 1 race for eight years before becoming one of the most prestigious events on the Indy car calendar in 1984.

