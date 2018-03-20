Lincoln Tech extends SPM sponsorship, expands mentor program

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will again be a sponsor of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and will give select Lincoln Tech students the chance to be part of the pit crew on James Hinchcliffe’s SPM-Honda.

The scheme, which began last year, sees said Lincoln Tech students given full pit and garage access, take part in team meetings and be a part of the team during the entire race weekend. The students are selected based on GPA, attendance, conduct and overall commitment to becoming outstanding automotive technicians. This year, students from Lincoln campuses will be selected for five different races throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Lincoln Tech as a partner of SPM for another year,” commented Jon Flack, president of Schmidt Peterson. “Through this unique partnership, we’re able to hopefully find the next class of talent that could one day be part of our organization.

“We’re looking forward to another year of the mentorship program and having their students be ‘boots on the ground’ gaining real-life experience with our team.”

Scott Shaw, LT president and CEO declared: “We said at the beginning of last season that we knew our students would benefit and learn from the professionalism and drive of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team. But the experience they received working with the entire pit crew team and in particular crew member Cole Jagger – a Lincoln Tech graduate himself – went beyond even our own expectations.

“We were grateful for the time they spent mentoring our students, and we are thrilled to once again be part of the racing legacy of team owners Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson.”

In 2017, Lincoln Tech student Tyler Crist of the Denver campus was selected as the first of six students from Lincoln’s automotive campuses to participate in the program. He joined SPM for the Long Beach race – which Hinchcliffe won – and described it as “the best weekend of my life.” He added: “It reminded me of why I joined this field in the first place and to never give up on my dreams.”

Jagger will provide pre- and post-race video commentary discussing different aspects in preparing Hinchcliffe’s car for race day, and the adjustments made during the race itself. Videos will be made available via Lincoln Tech’s website and social media channels.

Additionally, Lincoln Tech has aligned their CNC computerized machining and manufacturing students with SPM to assist with creating parts for the race team.