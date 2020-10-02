IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

shares
comments
Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
By:

Meyer Shank Racing today announced that Liberty Media has made a minority equity investment in the Ohio-based team, which is attributed to the Formula One Group. 

MSR became a full-time one-car IndyCar team this year after gradually building up its number of outings in the NTT IndyCar Series, and switching partner teams from Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (as it was then) to Andretti Autosport. This was in line with Arrow McLaren SP becoming a Chevrolet-powered team, and Michael Andretti’s team remaining with Honda.

This also reflected MSR’s continued alliance with Honda Performance Development, for whom it runs – with title-winning success – Acura NSX GT3s in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championships. Next year, MSR returns to the Prototype class to run one of the Acura ARX-05 entries, as Team Penske departs.

Today’s statement from MSR said that Liberty’s investment “will go towards the growth of Meyer Shank Racing’s motorsports operations, including the recently announced multi-year Acura DPi program as well as future expansion of the team’s IndyCar program.” 

Team co-owner Michael Shank stated: “We have worked to build our IMSA and IndyCar racing programs step by step and this is another big progression for our organization to have Liberty Media make an equity investment in MSR.

“Everything that we do is built on the partnerships that we’ve developed, and this program is no different. The investment by Liberty Media will enable us to continue to build and develop our programs.”

Liberty Media is a 70 percent stakeholder in Sirius XM internet radio, one of MSR’s longtime sponsors. Sirius’s CEO, Jim Meyer, is MSR’s other co-owner who has announced he will be retiring from the company at the end of the year.

 

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

Previous article

IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff
About this article

Series IndyCar , IMSA
Teams Meyer Shank Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

