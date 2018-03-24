Late ECU data reveals Rossi, not Power, topped IMS IndyCar test

Updated ECU data from Honda has revealed that Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi was actually the fastest driver in today’s IndyCar test on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The original end-of-day lap times clocked only 48 laps of Rossi’s test run. However, the 2016 Indy 500 winner in fact completed 65 laps, and in his final new-tire run, he eclipsed Will Power’s 69.14sec time with a 69.08. Power's time was set on 17-lap-old tires.

Rossi, who starred in the opening round of the season and salvaged third place after a collision with rookie Robert Wickens, has shown strong form at the 2.439-mile/14-turn course previously. On his debut at the venue two years ago, only his fifth IndyCar race, he was fastest Andretti driver in qualifying and went on to take fastest race lap.

Of today’s res, Rossi said: “I’m happy that we were able to have a productive test after the weather washed us out at Barber [the Open Test held earlier this week].

“We as a team are working very hard, day in, day out, and days like these are a representation of that.

“All of our effort is now focused on the west coast swing [Phoenix oval, Long Beach street race] we’re looking to put the NAPA team up front.”

In last year's Toyota GP of Long Beach, Rossi was battling for the lead with teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay and eventual winner James Hinchcliffe (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda) when both AA cars retired.

Corrected lap times

1. Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 69.08sec, 65 laps

2. Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 69.14sec, 84 laps

3. Jordan King, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 69.19sec, 68 laps

4. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 69.22sec, 81 laps

5. Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 69.30sec, 105 laps

6. Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, 69.35sec, 75 laps

7. Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 69.40sec, 77 laps

8. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 69.45sec, 92 laps

9. Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, 69.54sec, 70 laps

10. Marco Andretti, Andretti-Herta Autosport-Honda, 69.58sec, 54 laps

11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 69.64sec, 64 laps

12. Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 69.65sec, 66 laps

13. Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, 69.67sec, 55 laps

14. Ed Jones, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 69.72sec, 100 laps

15. Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, 69.78sec, 36 laps

16. Matheus Leist, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 70.07sec, 70 laps

17. Tony Kanaan, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 70.12sec, 46 laps

18. Gabby Chaves, Harding Racing-Chevrolet, 70.20sec, 67 laps

19. James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda, 70.52sec, 50 laps

20. Aaron Telitz, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda, 71.32sec, 55 laps