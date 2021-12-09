Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for significant renovations to take place in the next 18 months as part of the five-year Capital Improvement Program at the legendary 2.238-mile circuit first opened in 1957.

A press release from the track reveals that as well as a new track surface, there will be a new Start/Finish bridge to “provide greater pedestrian flow and allow golf cart crossings”, while the Turn 3 Paddock Pavilion will receive “considerable enhancements.”

Work is supposed to commence November 2022 and will continue through April 2023.

John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca stated: “I want to thank the supervisors and county staff who paved the way for us to begin the much-needed improvements to this world-renowned race track and recreation area for current and future generations.

“The investment is a significant step toward keeping this valuable economic engine running smoothly for the benefit of residents and businesses throughout Monterey County.”

WeatherTech Raceway hosts rounds of both IndyCar and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as well as the internationally renowned Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.