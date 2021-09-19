Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

The marine layer over WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca made the curbs damp and treacherous, and Ilott discovered this in the worst way, as he took too much of the serrated red-n-whites on the inside of the compression-loaded Turn 6. The Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet spun across the sandtrap and knocked his rear wing against the tire barrier.

Ed Jones also ran way wide there but drifted elegantly through the sand and returned to the course without major hurt.

When the green flew once more, Rossi and polesitting teammate Herta took on Firestone’s alternate red sidewalled compound to jump to the top of the speed charts.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Takuma Sato, who will start 23rd, was fastest driver on the primary compound, winding up third ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti), and Marcus Ericsson, who was fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda drivers.

Championship leader Alex Palou fell off the course at the Corkscrew on his final run but still clocked ninth fastest. The Ganassi ace will roll off fourth this afternoon.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey gets the green flag at 12.30pm local (Pacific) Time.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 27 Alexander Rossi 1:12.8632 1:12.8632 15 15 110.574 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 26 Colton Herta 1:12.9651 0.1019 16 16 110.420 Honda A Andretti Autosport 3 30 Takuma Sato 1:13.3539 0.4907 15 15 109.835 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:13.4673 0.6041 8 11 109.665 Honda P Andretti Autosport 5 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:13.4940 0.6308 12 15 109.625 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 6 2 Josef Newgarden 1:13.6180 0.7548 9 17 109.441 Chevy P Team Penske 7 15 Graham Rahal 1:13.6317 0.7685 17 17 109.420 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 18 Ed Jones 1:13.6627 0.7995 10 14 109.374 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 9 10 Alex Palou 1:13.7181 0.8549 9 17 109.292 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 10 51 Romain Grosjean 1:13.7363 0.8731 6 16 109.265 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 11 12 Will Power 1:13.7544 0.8912 10 16 109.238 Chevy P Team Penske 12 06 Helio Castroneves 1:13.8148 0.9516 10 14 109.149 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 13 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:13.8418 0.9786 13 13 109.109 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 14 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:13.8783 1.0151 8 14 109.055 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 15 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.1460 1.2828 13 13 108.661 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 16 59 Max Chilton 1:14.1988 1.3356 9 13 108.584 Chevy P Carlin 17 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:14.1996 1.3364 9 16 108.583 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 18 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:14.2249 1.3617 9 17 108.546 Chevy P Team Penske 19 45 Oliver Askew 1:14.2620 1.3988 8 11 108.492 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:14.3962 1.5330 12 12 108.296 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 21 5 Pato O'Ward 1:14.4486 1.5854 9 17 108.220 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 22 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:14.5776 1.7144 9 17 108.032 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 23 60 Jack Harvey 1:14.5982 1.7350 10 13 108.003 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 24 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:14.6674 1.8042 11 14 107.903 Chevy P Team Penske 25 4 Dalton Kellett 1:14.7022 1.8390 9 14 107.852 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 20 Conor Daly 1:14.7140 1.8508 11 14 107.835 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 27 77 Callum Ilott 1:15.9009 3.0377 8 10 106.149 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing