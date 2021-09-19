Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Practice report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

By:

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi hit the top of the times in a gray Sunday morning IndyCar warm-up that was disrupted by a red flag for Callum Ilott spinning off at Turn 6.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

The marine layer over WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca made the curbs damp and treacherous, and Ilott discovered this in the worst way, as he took too much of the serrated red-n-whites on the inside of the compression-loaded Turn 6. The Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet spun across the sandtrap and knocked his rear wing against the tire barrier.

Ed Jones also ran way wide there but drifted elegantly through the sand and returned to the course without major hurt.

When the green flew once more, Rossi and polesitting teammate Herta took on Firestone’s alternate red sidewalled compound to jump to the top of the speed charts.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Takuma Sato, who will start 23rd, was fastest driver on the primary compound, winding up third ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti), and Marcus Ericsson, who was fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda drivers.

Championship leader Alex Palou fell off the course at the Corkscrew on his final run but still clocked ninth fastest. The Ganassi ace will roll off fourth this afternoon.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey gets the green flag at 12.30pm local (Pacific) Time.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

27

Alexander Rossi

1:12.8632

1:12.8632

15

15

110.574

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

2

26

Colton Herta

1:12.9651

0.1019

16

16

110.420

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

3

30

Takuma Sato

1:13.3539

0.4907

15

15

109.835

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:13.4673

0.6041

8

11

109.665

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

5

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:13.4940

0.6308

12

15

109.625

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

2

Josef Newgarden

1:13.6180

0.7548

9

17

109.441

Chevy

P

Team Penske

7

15

Graham Rahal

1:13.6317

0.7685

17

17

109.420

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

18

Ed Jones

1:13.6627

0.7995

10

14

109.374

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

9

10

Alex Palou

1:13.7181

0.8549

9

17

109.292

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

51

Romain Grosjean

1:13.7363

0.8731

6

16

109.265

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

11

12

Will Power

1:13.7544

0.8912

10

16

109.238

Chevy

P

Team Penske

12

06

Helio Castroneves

1:13.8148

0.9516

10

14

109.149

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

13

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:13.8418

0.9786

13

13

109.109

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

14

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:13.8783

1.0151

8

14

109.055

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

15

9

Scott Dixon

1:14.1460

1.2828

13

13

108.661

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

59

Max Chilton

1:14.1988

1.3356

9

13

108.584

Chevy

P

Carlin

17

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:14.1996

1.3364

9

16

108.583

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:14.2249

1.3617

9

17

108.546

Chevy

P

Team Penske

19

45

Oliver Askew

1:14.2620

1.3988

8

11

108.492

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:14.3962

1.5330

12

12

108.296

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

21

5

Pato O'Ward

1:14.4486

1.5854

9

17

108.220

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

22

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:14.5776

1.7144

9

17

108.032

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

23

60

Jack Harvey

1:14.5982

1.7350

10

13

108.003

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

24

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:14.6674

1.8042

11

14

107.903

Chevy

P

Team Penske

25

4

Dalton Kellett

1:14.7022

1.8390

9

14

107.852

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

20

Conor Daly

1:14.7140

1.8508

11

14

107.835

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

27

77

Callum Ilott

1:15.9009

3.0377

8

10

106.149

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

shares
comments
IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Previous article

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

10 h
2
IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

2 h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

29 min
4
Formula 1

Science, not luck saved Hamilton in Monza F1 crash - halo uni director

2 d
5
NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

12 h
Latest news
Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

20m
IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

29m
Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
Video Inside
IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

2 h
Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

16 h
Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca

16 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Vandoorne 'under consideration' for McLaren SP Seat 07:28
IndyCar
38m

IndyCar: Vandoorne 'under consideration' for McLaren SP Seat

IndyCar: Herta takes pole at Laguna Seca 00:52
IndyCar
7 h

IndyCar: Herta takes pole at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice at Laguna Seca 00:55
IndyCar
Sep 18, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Honda supports move to hybrid, despite third party 00:43
IndyCar
Sep 17, 2021

IndyCar: Honda supports move to hybrid, despite third party

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022 00:48
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Science, not luck saved Hamilton in Monza F1 crash - halo uni director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Science, not luck saved Hamilton in Monza F1 crash - halo uni director

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.