Kirkwood paces Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times

Listen to this article

Kyle Kirkwood, reigning Indy Lights champion, turned a 219.78mph lap in his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet with a 219.78mph effort on his 116th of 146 laps. But this did come with the benefit of a tow.

The same was true of Callum Ilott, former Formula 2 championship runner-up, who finished the day second for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, with whom he made his fourth IndyCar start last weekend at St. Petersburg.

Although Romain Grosjean was only third overall, he was barely slower without the aid of a tow, and therefore topped the no-tow list for Andretti Autosport-Honda. Grosjean raced at Gateway last year, and passed his Rookie Orientation Program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October, but his pace was nonetheless impressive.

Although there are always caveats in testing regarding tire life, fuel load, etc., it will have encouraged Honda Performance Development that in the no-tow list, the four Honda-powered cars wound up ahead of the two Chevys.

David Malukas, Indy Lights runner-up in 2021, turned an impressive 210 laps in the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda to take fourth overall and second without the aid of a tow.

Another Lights graduate, Devlin DeFrancesco, like teammate Grosjean, was hardly any slower without a tow than he was when aided by the car in front, so was fifth overall but third without a tow.

Finally, Alpine Academy driver and Rahal Letterman Lanigan fulltimer Christian Lundgaard propped up the table overall but that top speed overall was set without a tow.

There were no accidents despite the drivers’ rookie status on ovals.

Pos Driver Team-engine Total laps Fastest lap 1 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 146 laps 219.78mph 2 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 130 laps 219.11mph 3 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 152 laps 218.69mph 4 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing-Honda 210 laps 217.99mph 5 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport-Honda 133 laps 217.69mph 6 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 186 laps 216.91mph No-tow speeds Pos Driver Fastest no-tow lap 1 Grosjean 218.21mph 2 Malukas 217.99mph 3 DeFrancesco 217.49mph 4 Lundgaard 216.91mph 5 Kirkwood 216.69mph 6 Ilott 216.53mph