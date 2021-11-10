Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022
IndyCar News

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”

By:

AJ Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt says hiring Kyle Kirkwood for a full season will help the squad land strong engineering staff.

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”

Indy Lights champion Kirkwood was confirmed this morning as the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet driver for 2022, and Larry Foyt believes this will help his team lure staff to bolster the engineering line-up.

Kirkwood has proven himself by becoming the first driver to win the championship at each level of the Road To Indy, accumulating a grand total of 31 wins across USF2000, Indy Pro 2000 and most recently Indy Lights.

“It's really exciting,” said Foyt. “That's the biggest thing we've got to do – put the right engineering group around him, so that's what we're working on right now, and obviously when you have a guy that's had the results he's had and is young and enthusiastic and excited to get in the racecar, people want to work with him. It's definitely a help on the team side to help you get the best people.”

One-year deals with rookies have proven to be a liability for a similarly “small” IndyCar teams, with Dale Coyne Racing bringing Alex Palou and Romain Grosjean into the series, only to see them taken by Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport respectively. Asked by Motorsport.com why he had gone for just a single-season term with Kirkwood, Foyt replied: “Well, I just think when we discussed things, that was just where it needed to be. Obviously we'd love to lock him up, but we as a team need to prove [ourselves].

“And then also we'll see how he gets on in the IndyCar, but maybe we can at that point. But at the time to get the deal done, one year was where it was at, and that's what we did.”

Should the combination prove promising and they wish to stay together, Foyt believes Kirkwood would be an asset to the team heading into the 2023 era of new engines with hybrid units.

“I don't think you win the championships he's done without being a good setup driver,” he said. “I think just from the little bit of talking to him and talking about some of the testing he's already done, he's got a great feel for the car and the tire. I think his feedback is going to be great.

“This year all of our baseline setups, we weren't terribly far off, especially on road and street courses. We were fighting for the top half in qualifying. A tenth or two and that puts you right up in the top 10.

“I think our baselines where we'll be starting will be OK for him, and then from there he can hopefully lead us in the right direction.

“What we've seen is if you get the right driver-engineer combination together in INDYCAR you can be successful even if you are a smaller team and don't have quite the resources. I mean, obviously right now in IndyCar, being a mostly spec-type series, the damper department is where you've got to put a lot of resources, and we got a little bit behind on that, but we've been working hard to really update and make that department a priority, and we're putting a lot of our resources into that for next year.

“We have some exciting things coming down the road. I think it's going to pay dividends, and we're excited to see what that does on track. A couple tenths in this series is huge. I think if you can find a little bit of that elusive grip that the drivers always want, give them that feeling they're looking for, you can be right up front in IndyCar.”

For his part, Kirkwood believes his dearth of experience will not be too much of a handicap.

“Like I mentioned in the past, every season that I've come into a new series, I haven't really had a teammate to base things off of, except for this past year in Indy Lights where I had Devlin DeFrancesco, Danial Frost and Robert Megennis who had done a year in Indy Lights previously. So I'm pretty used to not really having a mentor on a team or having somebody to base things off of. It's a pretty comfortable atmosphere for me.”

The 23-year-old from Jupiter, FL., who ran three tests in an Andretti Autosport-Honda, at Sebring Raceway’s short course, Barber Motorsports Park and Indianapolis road course, confirmed what Foyt told Motorsport.com earlier in the week, that there awould be a priority put on oval testing. He also believed that simulator time was not an adequate substitute for the real thing.

“I have not driven a simulator on an oval,” he said. “To be honest, if I go back in my simulator experience, I don't think it gives you the exact necessary tools to be able to learn something that's going to relate to a real track, so I think ideally we just need to go testing on an oval somewhere, wherever it might be, and actually get me up to [speed].

“Obviously in the Road to Indy we haven't done that much oval [racing], especially speedway stuff. I've never been on a superspeedway. So there's a lot of dynamics that I need to learn, and that's probably going to be one of the tougher things that I'll have to come to grips with next year.”

shares
comments
Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022
Previous article

Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022
IndyCar

Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022

WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit Road Atlanta
IMSA

WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Kyle Kirkwood More from
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day
Video Inside
IndyCar

Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day

Kirkwood now available to any team as he seeks fulltime ride
Video Inside
IndyCar

Kirkwood now available to any team as he seeks fulltime ride

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Bourdais: Managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”

Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022

Andretti disappointed his IndyCar rivals ignore Indy Lights
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Andretti disappointed his IndyCar rivals ignore Indy Lights

Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti hopes Kirkwood can return to “the family” one day

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.