IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

By:

Charlie Kimball will race the #11 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet for the NTT IndyCar Series IndyCar finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.  

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

The Britain-born California-raised 36-year-old competed for the IndyCar legend’s team full-time in 2020, while this year he raced on the Indianapolis road course in May in the Tresiba-backed #11 car. He then suffered an agonizing near-miss in attempting to qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel of an AJ Foyt Indy car mostly because I love racing,” said Kimball, who has proven to be a perceptive expert commentator with Kevin Lee on Peacock livestreaming for Indy Lights races this year. “I am also excited to race on behalf of my long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk one more time this season at one of my favorite races.

“Working with the team at AJ Foyt Racing, both in and out of the cockpit, has been very rewarding and I look forward to continuing that work in Long Beach.” 
Larry Foyt, team president, commented: “We are very happy to have Charlie and Novo Nordisk back for the season finale. Long Beach is such a great race for the NTT IndyCar Series, and I'm glad we could put this event together for Charlie and Novo Nordisk because they have been great partners of our team.

“They have touched many lives and inspired many race fans through the motorsports platform, and I’m honored that our team was able to be a small part of that." 

Kimball, who grew up in Camarillo, Calif., last competed at Long Beach in 2018, driving a Carlin-Chevrolet to 10th

“Long Beach is my favorite event outside of the Indy 500,” he said. “I spent my childhood coming to this race and dreaming about being on the other side of the fence.

“The chance to compete at this track, so close to my hometown, three and a half years since my last time behind the wheel there has been one of my biggest personal motivators.”  

Kimball finished second in an Indy Lights race at Long Beach in 2010. His IndyCar résumé includes a win (Mid-Ohio 2013 for Chip Ganassi Racing) as well as five other podium finishes and a pole position (also all for Ganassi).

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

Previous article

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
