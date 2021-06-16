The Dane, who last weekend scored his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac on the streets of Detroit with Renger van der Zande, will this weekend be subbing for Felix Rosenqvist, who has not yet been cleared to drive by IndyCar's medics.

Rosenqvist suffered a 100mph head-on impact with a tire wall during Saturday’s Race 1 of IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix and stayed in hospital overnight. The team therefore had to hurriedly call up the driver who he replaced in the team, 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew, to sub for him in the Sunday race.

However, last night it was revealed that Askew would be piloting the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet this weekend at Road America, since its regular driver Rinus VeeKay has broken his clavicle after a training accident.

This morning, Arrow McLaren SP announced: “Following an evaluation by the IndyCar Medical Team, Felix Rosenqvist has not been cleared to race at this weekend’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. Felix will continue to be supported by the team as he progresses in his recovery.

“Felix will be replaced for the REV Group Grand Prix by Kevin Magnussen, who will be making his IndyCar debut.

“Magnussen made 19 starts for the McLaren Formula 1 team in 2014, including a career-best finish of second at the Australian Grand Prix that year.

“Further updates about Felix’s status will be shared in due course.”

shares