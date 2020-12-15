IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Kellett to become full-time IndyCar driver with Foyt

Kellett to become full-time IndyCar driver with Foyt
By:

Canadian Dalton Kellett has landed the second A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet seat full-time for 2021.

Kellett, who drove eight races for Foyt in 2020 sharing the #14 entry with Sebastien Bourdais and Tony Kanaan, will move to the #4 car to become Bourdais’ full-time partner. Kellett again brings K-Line Insulator USA as primary sponsor.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2021 season,” said Kellett, “Securing a full-time ride is a big boost heading into my sophomore year in IndyCar.

“Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 in 2020, A.J., Larry, and the Foyt team continued to develop their car and elevate the program, while standing by their employees and partners. That’s the kind of team I'm proud to both race for and be a part of.

“Being paired with Sebastien will be a great opportunity to continue to learn from one of the most experienced veterans in the field. I can't wait to get back on the track for off-season testing and back behind the wheel in 2021."

Kellett scored several podium finishes in his four years of Indy Lights racing, but suffered like all IndyCar rookies this year due to testing being non-existent during the season and there being restricted on-track time on race weekends. Due to relative unfamiliarity with the car, therefore, Kellett was never able to finish higher than 20th in his IndyCar outings.

Team president Larry Foyt said: “We are very happy to have Dalton back with the team and more importantly that he will be driving full-time.

“With the limited track time in 2020, it was a tough year to be a rookie, but he jumped in with a great attitude and adjusted to the Indy car quite well. He was getting quicker with each event and had a great test at Barber [Motorsports Park] recently.

“I think Dalton will truly benefit from having four-time champion Sebastien Bourdais there full-time. I’m really looking forward to seeing how our team progresses in 2021.” 

The team’s first scheduled test of the new year will be held in January at Sebring.

Carpenter edging closer to new deal with Daly, USAF

Previous article

Carpenter edging closer to new deal with Daly, USAF
About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Dalton Kellett
Teams A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Author David Malsher-Lopez

