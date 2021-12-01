Kellett confirmed for third season with AJ Foyt Racing

After four seasons in Indy Lights, the 28-year-old Canadian joined the team owned by the legendary A.J. Foyt for eight races in 2020, before switching up to a full-time role piloting the #4 entry in 2021. His best result was 12th at World Wide Technology Raceway, while his top finishes on road/street courses were 18th places at Barber Motorsports Park and Detroit Race 1.

"I'm very excited to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2022 season," Kellett said. "We are looking forward to the year and continuing to build on the momentum from 2021. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be back in the number 4 Chevrolet. A.J., Larry, our team partners, and K-Line have made this a possibility, so I am very thankful for them.

“Looking back at 2021, we had moments of promise and some encouraging results, we need to enter the 2022 season on that trajectory. The schedule looks very exciting this year, some familiar tracks returning (looking at you Iowa) and I can't wait to be racing in front of the hometown crowd in Toronto!"

"It's great to have Dalton continuing with the team in 2022," said team president Larry Foyt. "He made some solid progress in his first full season in the NTT IndyCar Series, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish next season.

“He is a true team player and a great ambassador for AJ Foyt Racing."

Kellett, a Queens University graduate with a degree in engineering physics, hails from Toronto but has been a resident of Indianapolis since he first began competing in the Road to Indy Series dating back to 2014. He recently became engaged to Hoosier native Nicole Westra.

Kellett will partner with 2021 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood but the A.J. and Larry Foyt are continuing to evaluate the possibility of a third entry, either full-time or part-time.

Sebastien Bourdais, who drove for the team full-time in 2021, is switching his main attention to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next season racing one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillacs, but remains interested in occasional outings with Foyt.