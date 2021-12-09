Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
IndyCar News

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

By:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will return to a two-car line-up for next year’s Indianapolis 500, with team stalwart Sage Karam joined by Santino Ferrucci.

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Karam will be aiming to make his ninth start in the Memorial Day Weekend classic, his eighth with Dennis Reinbold’s Carmel, IN-based team, while for Ferrucci it will be a fourth Indy entry.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has entered and qualified 43 cars in the Indy 500 dating back to 1999 with a best finish of fourth in 2012.

“Our team is eager to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said team owner Reinbold. “We believe the talent of these drivers will be important in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal of winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

“We at DRR have been improving our Indy 500 program with the singular goal of winning the race. Sage and Santino have exceptional talent and are key components for us to achieve the goal.”

Karam, the 2013 Indy Lights champion and still only 26 despite his multiple entries in the 500, scored his best result last year, when he came from the back row to clock seventh place.

“Doing more ovals in NASCAR this year has helped mentally prepare more to stay focused for the longer races,” said Karam. “The potential to improve in that area is there. We just need to nail down a few things.

“We are coming off of a high from last year and the goal is to be even better in the 2022 Indy 500.”

Ferrucci, who earned seventh place and Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, has a great average at the Speedway, having finished fourth the following year and sixth this year.

He said: “I am super thrilled to join DRR. Nothing is better than being a part of a team that has such a high work ethic. The team’s attention to detail is comparable to top teams in the series.

“In my last two 500 races, we’ve been in the hunt to win, and I think I have grown a lot as a driver to understand that patience is needed to win. DRR has a great car and proved it last year with a seventh-place finish.”

He added: “I’ve known Sage since I was five years old. We had tremendous success in karts and hope to bring that to IndyCar come May.”

Santino Ferrucci

Santino Ferrucci

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
Previous article

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
IndyCar

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022
IndyCar

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Sage Karam More from
Sage Karam
Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS Indianapolis
NASCAR XFINITY

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return Indy 500
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing More from
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Hildebrand's new helmet calls for social justice, equality Indy 500
IndyCar

Hildebrand's new helmet calls for social justice, equality

Dreyer & Reinbold to run Karam in four ARX2 rounds
Other rally

Dreyer & Reinbold to run Karam in four ARX2 rounds

Karam returns to Dreyer & Reinbold for sixth Indy 500 bid Indy 500
IndyCar

Karam returns to Dreyer & Reinbold for sixth Indy 500 bid

Latest news

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022

NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways on IndyCar TV comms
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways on IndyCar TV comms

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.