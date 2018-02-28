Karam confirmed at Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Sage Karam will aim to make his fifth Indianapolis 500 start in May, as Dreyer & Reinbold Racing confirms the first of its two entries in the 102nd running of the Memorial Day Weekend classic.

For the Nazareth, PA-born driver who turns 23 next week, it will be the fourth time he’s tackled Indy from the cockpit of a DRR car.

Team owner Dennis Reinbold has entered a total of 36 cars in the 500 since his first campaign in 1999. He scored his best result, a fourth place, in 2012 with Oriol Servia at the wheel, and while the veteran was on the DRR shortlist, he is likely to end up in a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry. Instead, Reinbold’s second driver will be confirmed soon as JR Hildebrand.

Karam, the 2013 Indy Lights champion, will hit the track in the #24 DRR entry on Tuesday, May 15, for the start of practice. Qualifying for the 102nd running of the Indy 500 is set for Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, with the race starting at 12.15pm ET on Sunday, May 27.