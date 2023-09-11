Subscribe
Previous / Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title Next / IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Kanaan: Malukas brings oval strengths to Arrow McLaren IndyCar team

Tony Kanaan believes Arrow McLaren’s recent addition of David Malukas brings a lot to the table and will flourish in the next phase of his IndyCar Series career.

By:
David Malukas

On Friday, Malukas was announced as the newest addition for Arrow McLaren, completing a 2024 lineup alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.

Malukas, a Chicago-born American-Lithuanian, has spent the past two seasons at Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, earning a pair of podiums that includes a career-best runner-up last year at the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway.

Kanaan, who serves an advisory role that includes mentorship for the drivers at Arrow McLaren, is eager to get him embedded within the organization and get started.

“I think he brings a lot of youngness to the team,” Kanaan told Motorsport.com. “He's pretty strong in the ovals. I think we were strong as a team on the ovals.

“He's young, he's hungry and that's what we need. I came from teams that I always had tough team-mates and they only raised my game every time. If you look at my career and the name of team-mates I had, and that's what we are trying to do here.

“So, that was something that weighed a lot of our decision to bring him up.”

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Kanaan – who finished 16th in his final IndyCar Series start at this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren – believes Malukas has a high ceiling, which will only be fulfilled by going against team-mates that will challenge him to grow.

“A hundred percent,” said Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner. “I was very fortunate from [Alex] Zanardi to you name it.

“How many team-mates: Dario [Franchitti], Bryan [Herta], [Scott] Dixon. They only made me better. We saw a lot of talent in him and with the other two that we have, they're already pushing each other like crazy, I think he'll be a great addition.”

The timing of the announcement is also crucial, with Malukas joining ahead of an offseason that will likely be filled with testing with IndyCar’s hybrid engine looming. “That's the whole point,” Kanaan added.

The arrival of Malukas comes after Arrow McLaren were forced to change course by recently crowned two-time series champion’s Alex Palou’s decision to not join the team in 2024 and remain with Chip Ganassi Racing.

“In racing, you can't wait,” Kanaan said. “Sometimes you pull the trigger and you pull the trigger too soon, but I also think that it took us just a little bit longer than other people. You've seen the way the market moved in the last couple months.

“But this is everything, especially with the hybrid. Next year we're going to get a lot of testing in, but we're going to get him in the shop.

“Everybody gets a break this week, but next week he'll be in the shop and I get to work with him and many things that I think that I've seen in it already that we think we needed to improve.

“He needs to learn the way the mentality of the team works. And then he's going to be in the car soon.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1
More from
Joey Barnes
Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title

Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title

Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus"

Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus"

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus" Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus"

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

Latest news

Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji

Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji

WEC WEC
Fuji

Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji

The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test

The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Misano September Testing

The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test

Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress

Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress

Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season

Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season

EFO Euroformula Open

Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe