Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead
St. Petersburg IndyCar winner Josef Newgarden admits he wasn’t sure if he could regain his lead after losing out in the first round of pitstops on Sunday.
Watch: IndyCar: St Petersburg Newgarden Wins Season Opener
Newgarden had dominated the early stages in his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske car from pole position, but an early caution period – caused by Marcus Armstrong’s crash – led to a round of pitstops under yellow during which he dropped to third after a slow rejoin from his pitbox.
He subsequently charged back to the front, passing Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist in successive laps to regain his lead, which he held until the finish.
But when asked if he was confident of retaking his track position at the front of the field, he replied: “No, definitely not.
“I went into the race comfortable with the fact that let's just have a good day. If we don't win, that's not the end all, be all. Let's just get good points.
“[But] as soon as we restarted, I'm like ‘I'm going past these guys’. I don't care if I wreck it. I'm just going to the front.
“I felt that today. So, it was fun to have the killer mentality. I think you've got to have that in a lot of ways in any race that you're in. It's hard to survive without it.
“But, no, I had no idea that we were just going to be able to get back out front and win.”
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
After a disastrous end to his 2023 campaign, when he slumped from second to fifth in the final five rounds, Newgarden admitted that he’s changed his mindset for this season, removing the expectation to be perfect.
He started the season in style by winning the Rolex 24 Hours with Porsche Penske Motorsport and appears to be rejuvenated in his IndyCar form too.
“I think just simply put, it's just nice to feel positive,” he said. “I'm just really encouraged about everything going on in life, and I'm not overloaded.
“I think I overloaded myself in the past, and that comes from my desire to just excel. I want to exceed at everything that I do.
“Sometimes I've just got to pare it back and say, look, you just can't do everything. I'm not saying that I was doing a great job at everything, but I think I was trying to, and I've had to tell myself, it's all right, it's not going to be perfect. You've got to remove that expectation.
“Simply put, I just wanted to be happier again being at the track and enjoying the job and the process, and I do.
“I've let go of some of the perfectionism. It's in there. It's never going to fully go away. I just want to be the best you can be every single year.
“I look at 17 races and I go ‘how do we win 17 races?’ You lose one race and you already are you're mourning the one race you lost. You just can't live on that hill for that long. It gets you a little bit lonely.
“So I'm enjoying it more, simply put.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
IndyCar teams at odds: Ganassi defends Penske, bashes Andretti
Joey Logano leads Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Sauber to address F1 pit issues after second disastrous stop
Why do F1 drivers get weighed and how does scrutineering work?
Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM
Mir wants Honda "intensity" on MotoGP development to get out of "Japanese Cup"
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments