Newgarden: Fans to be winners in “stressful” Nashville IndyCar finale
Two-time IndyCar Series champion and this year’s Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden expects a “chaotic” season finale next season on the historic streets of downtown Nashville.
Speaking at the announcement of Nashville taking the place of Laguna Seca as the final round of the 2024 IndyCar calendar, Team Penske’s Newgarden – who hails from nearby Hendersonville – said he hopes for a tight championship finale on the new track layout that takes in much more of the city’s fizzing downtown district.
“I think as a driver, to speak on everybody's behalf, we all love coming to Nashville and racing this event,” said Newgarden. “It is a big bucket list item for anybody that is in motorsports.
“Proud to be from here. Proud to live back here with my family. I think we're going to put on a really good show for the season finale. It's going to be chaotic which is going to be great for the fans.
“You're going to hope for a tight championship finale. For us it's stressful, but the fans are the winners in this thing. It's going to be a great show.”
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix circuit map
Why the new Nashville racetrack was needed
The revised 2.17-mile, seven-turn track design is required due to the building of a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans NFL team, who cemented a $2.1 billion agreement to build an enclosed 60,000-seat, 1.7 million-square-foot stadium along the east bank of the Cumberland River.
That will be built adjacent to the current Nissan Stadium, near the area where the current track runs and the paddock is situated.
President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp Mark Miles explained that the new track and finale date for 2024 were a happy coincidence that will elevate the event.
“From the very beginning, actually before the first race, the leadership of the promoter group was bugging me about the idea of this being the finale,” he said. “[I said] right, just run a race first and let's see if it works, let's grow into the opportunity.
“I just sort of dismissed it, to be honest with you. Then we had the situation where I think necessity is the mother of invention, the situation where the Nissan Stadium developed. They came to us with a plan that just blew us away.
“The only question for us was: ‘Can you do it? Can you actually pull all these things together right here in this hallowed ground for this host city?’
“I think it might be the best big event city, the best entertainment city in the United States. The epicenter of it is right here on Broadway.”
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
With the majority of the track switching sides across the Cumberland River, Miles realized that would legitimize the end-of-season status.
He added: “When we thought about the possibility of our race being here, we said: ‘What was the idea about the finale? This is going to deserve that.’
“It's going to be a phenomenal event that will take the IndyCar finale to a whole ’nother level, along with our celebration of that finale.
“The racing will be fantastic. This track is going to be fast with great passing zones. We think we're going to have great sport. We know it's going to be a super entertaining, fun place to have the finale. We couldn't be more excited about it.”
Related video
Nashville to get new track layout, takes 2024 IndyCar finale date
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou
Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
Is there really an IndyCar title fight, or is it just an illusion?
Is there really an IndyCar title fight, or is it just an illusion? Is there really an IndyCar title fight, or is it just an illusion?
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win
Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole
Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR
Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.