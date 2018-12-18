Racing veteran Jay Frye promoted to lead IndyCar Series

After joining the company in 2013 and holding several positions since he began as Chief Financial Officer, Frye will now oversee the entire organization in 2019 as its president.

Frye, who most recently led the competition and operations departments at IndyCar, will now add marketing and communications to his new responsibilities beginning Jan. 1.

Mark Miles will remain CEO of IndyCar.

As part of restructuring announced Monday, Mark Sibla, IndyCar Chief of Staff, Competition and Operations, will similarly expand his role with the Indianapolis-based sanctioning body, becoming Chief of Staff of all IndyCar departments.

The reorganization is a result of C.J. O'Donnell's resignation at year's end. O'Donnell has been Chief Marketing Officer at IndyCar and IMS since November 2013.

Curt Cavin, IndyCar Vice President, Communications, and a new role to be filled of IndyCar Vice President, Marketing, will report to Frye.

Other organizational changes made at IMS include the following positions:

Jarrod Krisiloff will have his responsibilities expanded at IMS, becoming Vice President, Facilities and Events. He has been Executive Director, Events, for the past two years.

Dan Skiver will become Director, Operations, and responsible for the many functions related to IMS events. Pat Garlock will be promoted to Assistant Manager, Facilities and Events.

Alex Damron will be promoted to Senior Director, Communications, for IMS and Hulman & Company, and corporate communications will be added to his responsibilities.