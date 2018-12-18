Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Racing veteran Jay Frye promoted to lead IndyCar Series

shares
comments
Racing veteran Jay Frye promoted to lead IndyCar Series
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Dec 18, 2018, 1:54 PM

Jay Frye joined IndyCar in 2013 and moves into top position with the organization as part of restructuring announced Monday by Hulman and Company.

Jay Frye, president of IndyCar, with Juan Pablo Montoya
Jay Frye
Lisa Boggs, Mark Kent, Jay Frye, Art St. Cyr, Stefano Deponti
Cole Whitt, Turn One Racing Chevrolet with Jay Frye
Jerry Nadeau and MB2 GM Jay Frye

After joining the company in 2013 and holding several positions since he began as Chief Financial Officer, Frye will now oversee the entire organization in 2019 as its president.

Frye, who most recently led the competition and operations departments at IndyCar, will now add marketing and communications to his new responsibilities beginning Jan. 1.

Mark Miles will remain CEO of IndyCar.

As part of restructuring announced Monday, Mark Sibla, IndyCar Chief of Staff, Competition and Operations, will similarly expand his role with the Indianapolis-based sanctioning body, becoming Chief of Staff of all IndyCar departments.

The reorganization is a result of C.J. O'Donnell's resignation at year's end. O'Donnell has been Chief Marketing Officer at IndyCar and IMS since November 2013.

Curt Cavin, IndyCar Vice President, Communications, and a new role to be filled of IndyCar Vice President, Marketing, will report to Frye.

Other organizational changes made at IMS include the following positions:

  • Jarrod Krisiloff will have his responsibilities expanded at IMS, becoming Vice President, Facilities and Events. He has been Executive Director, Events, for the past two years.
  • Dan Skiver will become Director, Operations, and responsible for the many functions related to IMS events. Pat Garlock will be promoted to Assistant Manager, Facilities and Events.
  • Alex Damron will be promoted to Senior Director, Communications, for IMS and Hulman & Company, and corporate communications will be added to his responsibilities.  

From the editor, also read:

Next article
DragonSpeed announces part-time 2019 IndyCar entry

Previous article

DragonSpeed announces part-time 2019 IndyCar entry

Next article

Cosworth receives manufacturer interest over IndyCar engine

Cosworth receives manufacturer interest over IndyCar engine
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Meet IndyCar’s Mexican star rookie 05:45
IndyCar

Meet IndyCar’s Mexican star rookie

Nov 15, 2018
Why the Indy 500 will be tougher for Alonso in 2019 09:15
IndyCar

Why the Indy 500 will be tougher for Alonso in 2019

Nov 14, 2018

News in depth
Bommarito extends sponsorship of Gateway IndyCar event
IndyCar

Bommarito extends sponsorship of Gateway IndyCar event

IndyCar Spring Training at COTA open to public
IndyCar

IndyCar Spring Training at COTA open to public

Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”
IndyCar

Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.