IndyCar

Jamie Chadwick set for maiden IndyCar test with Andretti

The Briton will drive IndyCar machinery for the first time in September at Barber Motorsports Park

Joey Barnes
Upd:
Jamie Chadwick, Andretti Global

Andretti Global announced Jamie Chadwick will test with its IndyCar team following the conclusion of the Indy NXT season.

The 26-year-old Briton’s opportunity will come at Barber Motorsports Park on 30 September, becoming the first female Indy NXT winner in over a decade (Pippa Mann, 2011) to receive an IndyCar Series test.

“I’m incredibly excited to be testing in IndyCar for the first time with Andretti Global at Barber Motorsports Park later this year,” said Chadwick, who is also the youngest driver and first female to win a British GT championship and British Formula 3 race.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the team for this opportunity. It is for sure one I am going to relish. The NTT IndyCar Series remains my goal, so I cannot wait to learn as much as possible on that day at one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar.”

Three-time W Series champion Chadwick made the transition to American open-wheel racing in 2023, joining Andretti’s Indy NXT program and became the first female driver to race full-time in IndyCar’s developmental category in 13 years, scoring five top 10s over 14 races during her rookie campaign.

Chadwick took a significant leap forward this season, securing a podium on the Indianapolis road course in May to record the best series finish for a woman since 2010 (Mann, Kentucky Speedway).

She furthered that with a flag-to-flag victory from pole the following month at Road America, becoming the first female to win in Indy NXT on a road or street circuit and only the third woman to ever win in the series.

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

After 10 of 14 rounds, Chadwick sits fifth in the championship standings with one win, two podiums, six top 10s and one pole.

“It’s been a pleasure watching Jamie grow as a driver in our Indy NXT program,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Global.

“The work she put in during the winter after her rookie season is obvious, and we’ve been impressed with the progress she’s made.

"The Indy NXT field is really competitive this year and what Jamie has been able to do is a testament to the level of skill and potential she has. We believe in rewarding hard work and results and are excited to give her this opportunity.

"We’re all looking forward to seeing what she can do in September.”

