IndyCar / Iowa / Qualifying report

Iowa IndyCar: Power takes 52nd pole of career

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 7, 2018, 8:38 PM

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power scored his third IndyCar pole at Iowa Speedway after outpacing teammate Josef Newgarden in qualifying for Sunday's Iowa Corn 300.

Power’s two qualifying laps around the 0.894-mile oval were 182.035mph and 182.747mph, producing an average of 182.391 – 1.231mph faster than Newgarden, who won this race for Ed Carpenter Racing back in 2016.

Iowa is one of the few tracks on the IndyCar schedule on which Power has never won, while this race has the strange distinction of never having been won by the polesitter.

He now lies just one behind AJ Foyt in terms of career poles, albeit still 15 adrift of Mario Andretti.

Three-time Iowa winner Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport) did a superb job to not only go fastest of the Honda drivers but also prevent a Penske 1-2-3, his 180.681mph average being just over 0.3mph faster than Simon Pagenaud.

Teammate Alexander Rossi clocked fifth, alongside championship leader Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Robert Wickens, as usual, excelled in his rookie season, to finish seventh ahead of the second Ganassi car of Ed Jones, oval expert Carpenter, his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate James Hinchcliffe, and both Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas.

Gabby Chaves gave Harding Racing-Chevrolet a boost with a fine 16th.

IndyCar, Iowa qualifying:

Pos.DriverTimeGapMph
1 12 australia  Will Power  35.2913   182.391
2 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  35.5310 0.2397 181.160
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  35.6253 0.3340 180.681
4 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  35.6980 0.4067 180.313
5 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  35.7996 0.5083 179.801
6 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  35.8545 0.5632 179.526
7 6 canada  Robert Wickens  35.9833 0.6920 178.883
8 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  36.0161 0.7248 178.720
9 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  36.0168 0.7255 178.717
10 30 japan  Takuma Sato  36.0185 0.7272 178.708
11 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  36.0650 0.7737 178.478
12 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  36.0786 0.7873 178.410
13 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  36.1601 0.8688 178.008
14 26 united_states  Zach Veach  36.2006 0.9093 177.809
15 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  36.2268 0.9355 177.681
16 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  36.4762 1.1849 176.466
17 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  36.5218 1.2305 176.245
18 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  36.7376 1.4463 175.210
19 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  36.8770 1.5857 174.548
20 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  36.9211 1.6298 174.339
21 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  37.1107 1.8194 173.449
22 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  38.1498 2.8585 168.724
