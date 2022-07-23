Iowa IndyCar: Power, Newgarden on front row for both races

Listen to this article

Qualifying for the double-header saw each car make a two-lap run with the first flyer determining grid order for today’s first race, and the second lap setting order for tomorrow’s round.

Power was the only driver to break the 178mph barrier and he did it twice, to draw within one pole position of Mario Andretti’s all-time IndyCar pole record.

Although the track temperature was rising, suggesting the lap times might slow toward the end of the one-by-one qualifying session, Newgarden – who has led more than 1100 laps on the 0.894-mile oval – was able to eclipse the benchmark set by Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Conor Daly, despite running four cars from the end.

However, two cars later it was Power’s turn and taking his new wide line to the turns, he was able to produce lap speeds comfortably clear of the opposition.

Colton Herta had the wildest switch in fortunes between runs, claiming only 17th fastest for Race 1, but third for Race 2.

Also impressing were the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda duo of Takuma Sato and David Malukas, while Jack Harvey’s Rahal letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda also found a new turn of speed and his HyVee-backed car will start seventh for both races.

The first of these begins at 3.05pm local (Central) time.

Line-up for Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash

Line-up for Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google

P Driver Car Speed 1 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 178.013mph 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.904mph 3 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 177.525mph 4 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 177.287mph 5 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 177.278mph 6 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.273mph 7 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 176.894mph 8 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.627mph 9 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 176.625mph 10 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.385mph 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 176.302mph 12 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 176.122mph 13 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.812mph 14 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 175.392mph 15 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.101mph 16 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 174.468mph 17 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 174.444mph 18 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 174.426mph 19 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 174.214mph 20 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 173.863mph 21 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 173.757mph 22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 173.696mph 23 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 173.613mph 24 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 173.143mph 25 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 173.000mph 26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.616mph