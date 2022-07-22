Iowa IndyCar: Power leads Daly in practice for double-header

Listen to this article

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver to lap the 0.894-mile course in more than 170mph, but it was his teammate Daly who zoomed to the top of the start with his fourth lap. Daly, who took a pole for the Carlin team here back in 2020, lapped in 18.5778sec which is an average of 173.239mph. Even Josef Newgarden, who has led more than 1100 laps at this track, fell more than 1.6mph short despite moving into second.

Graham Rahal, who has always been strong at Iowa, was third fastest at the halfway point of the 90-minute session but with 40mins to go he was usurped by Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward on his 46th lap having switched to a new set of Firestones. Then Alex Palou, defending champion in his newly Ridgeline-colored #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, slotted into second, within 1.5mph of Daly’s benchmark. However, on his 53rd lap, O’Ward grabbed second, with a 172.687mph

At this time, Palou’s teammate led the 20-lap averages at 158.624mph, a tad ahead of Will Power’s Team Penske-Chevrolet, VeeKay and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HyVee-backed driver, Jack Harvey.

Jimmie Johnson, practicing for his first IndyCar race at Iowa, then launched into the top six with his 54th lap with a 170.795mph effort which, along with an improvement by Marcus Ericsson, ensured all four Ganassi cars were in the top 12.

With 20mins to go, several drivers attempted qualifying simulations, and Power – a three-time Iowa polesitter who is still seeking his first race win here – jumped to the top, shading Daly by a mere 0.0049sec with an 18.5729sec at 173.285mph. His sophomore teammate Scott McLaughlin almost matched him to claim third.

Then out came the second caution of the session, again for a track inspection, this time caused by a fox on the track.

The green flag waved again with 10 laps to go, and Palou set his fastest time of the session to move into fourth

Palou was the driver who completed the most laps at 119.

Qualifying begins at 9.30am local (Central) time, with the first race, the HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, getting the green flag at 3.05pm.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Will Power 18.5729 - 77 90 173.285 Chevy Team Penske 2 Conor Daly 18.5778 0.0049 4 93 173.239 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 3 Scott McLaughlin 18.5946 0.0217 80 103 173.083 Chevy Team Penske 4 Alex Palou 18.6289 0.0560 114 119 172.764 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Pato O'Ward 18.6372 0.0643 53 106 172.687 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 6 Marcus Ericsson 18.7313 0.1584 78 81 171.819 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Josef Newgarden 18.7599 0.1870 4 91 171.557 Chevy Team Penske 8 Graham Rahal 18.8242 0.2513 8 84 170.971 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 Jimmie Johnson 18.8436 0.2707 54 85 170.795 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Scott Dixon 18.8476 0.2747 84 90 170.759 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Rinus VeeKay 18.8531 0.2802 5 106 170.709 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 12 Felix Rosenqvist 18.8606 0.2877 63 102 170.641 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 13 Jack Harvey 18.8918 0.3189 103 114 170.360 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 Colton Herta 18.9071 0.3342 56 81 170.222 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 15 Takuma Sato 18.9191 0.3462 7 94 170.114 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 16 Christian Lundgaard 18.9276 0.3547 82 89 170.037 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 Simon Pagenaud 18.9301 0.3572 72 93 170.015 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 18 David Malukas 18.9416 0.3687 79 95 169.912 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 19 Helio Castroneves 18.9487 0.3758 28 92 169.848 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 20 Alexander Rossi 18.9906 0.4177 54 77 169.473 Honda Andretti Autosport 21 Callum Ilott 19.0681 0.4952 87 91 168.785 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 Ed Carpenter 19.0904 0.5175 5 77 168.587 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 23 Romain Grosjean 19.1150 0.5421 48 95 168.370 Honda Andretti Autosport 24 Devlin DeFrancesco 19.1753 0.6024 91 93 167.841 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 25 Dalton Kellett 19.2663 0.6934 90 91 167.048 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Kyle Kirkwood 19.2954 0.7225 53 78 166.796 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises