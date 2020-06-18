IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Iowa / Breaking news

Iowa’s IndyCar double-header will be open to fans

shares
comments
Iowa's IndyCar double-header will be open to fans
By:
Jun 18, 2020, 8:28 PM

Iowa Speedway’s July 17-18 double-header for the NTT IndyCar Series will be open to a limited number of fans.

The Rusty Wallace-designed 0.894-mile oval near Newton, IA, was originally scheduled to hold just one race as usual. But on April 6, along with the deletion of the Detroit double-header due to the knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar announced that Iowa would host two races – one on Friday 17 July, the second on Saturday 18 July.

Now the series has announced that, “Under the guidance of public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal authorities, IndyCar and Iowa Speedway will observe safe social distancing and provide enhanced hygiene and safety precautions for all fans in attendance at the event.”

The release also revealed that “only a limited number of tickets will be available for the upcoming race weekend, with each group of fans in attendance separated by at least six feet of distancing” in accordance with state guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

All previously purchased tickets for the July 17 and 18 race weekend will be honored by Iowa Speedway, including season tickets. Seating will be reassigned for all existing ticketholders in order to follow safe social distancing guidelines.

Ticketholders will be notified soon about their specific seat locations tickets will either be emailed or printed and distributed beginning July 1.

A limited number of remaining tickets for the race weekend will then go on sale Friday, June 26, and fans will be able to secure their seats online through www.iowaspeedway.com or by phone at 866-787-8946.

Social distancing protocols will also be in place for suite ticketholders and for the camping options at Iowa Speedway.

Each of the two IndyCar races will be 250 miles and will be evening events, while the ARCA Menards Series will have its as-scheduled 150-miler on Saturday afternoon.

As part of the enhanced health and safety measures for the event weekend, all guests will be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before entering the parking areas and only essential racing personnel will have access to the infield.

Hand sanitizer and face coverings will be distributed to each guest when they enter the track, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be implemented throughout the facility over the course of the weekend.

 

Penske, Ganassi drivers “didn’t notice” aeroscreen at Texas

Penske, Ganassi drivers “didn’t notice” aeroscreen at Texas
