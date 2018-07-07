Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
IndyCar / Iowa / Practice report

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden leads Penske 1-2, Leist crashes in FP1

shares
comments
Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden leads Penske 1-2, Leist crashes in FP1
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 7, 2018, 4:38 PM

Josef Newgarden led Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Will Power in opening practice for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300, as Matheus Leist suffered a mild shunt in his AJ Foyt Racing entry.

Newgarden, who won the Iowa race for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2016, set a fastest lap of 183.711mph – 17.519sec – around the 0.894-mile oval to beat Power by 0.2mph, or 0.026sec.

Ryan Hunter-Reay then led a trio of Andretti Autosport-Hondas, with Zach Veach taking fifth as top rookie, with Spencer Pigot sixth for Ed Carpenter’s team.

James Hinchcliffe steered his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda to seventh, but had a harmless spin on cold tires as he left the pits in the dying minutes of the session.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ed Jones and Scott Dixon were a slightly disappointing 10th and 11th fastest, but Harding Racing-Chevrolet’s Gabby Chaves was an encouraging 15th fastest.

Leist, on his 16th lap, spun exiting Turn 2 and went far enough around to tag the outside wall with his right rear and knock off his rear wing, and his fastest lap of only 172.195mph was some 11mph off top time.

Qualifying starts at 2.30pm local (Central) time.

Iowa, IndyCar first practice 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  45 17.5188     183.711
2 12 australia  Will Power  54 17.5447 0.0259 0.0259 183.440
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  37 17.5681 0.0493 0.0234 183.196
4 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  36 17.6619 0.1431 0.0938 182.223
5 26 united_states  Zach Veach  45 17.6895 0.1707 0.0276 181.938
6 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  40 17.7731 0.2543 0.0836 181.083
7 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  50 17.7775 0.2587 0.0044 181.038
8 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  57 17.7775 0.2587 0.0000 181.038
9 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  25 17.7864 0.2676 0.0089 180.947
10 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  64 17.8082 0.2894 0.0218 180.726
11 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  50 17.8345 0.3157 0.0263 180.459
12 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  60 17.8965 0.3777 0.0620 179.834
13 6 canada  Robert Wickens  52 17.8966 0.3778 0.0001 179.833
14 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  47 17.9010 0.3822 0.0044 179.789
15 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  45 17.9264 0.4076 0.0254 179.534
16 30 japan  Takuma Sato  58 17.9825 0.4637 0.0561 178.974
17 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  42 18.0596 0.5408 0.0771 178.210
18 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  36 18.0871 0.5683 0.0275 177.939
19 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  57 18.1152 0.5964 0.0281 177.663
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  56 18.3419 0.8231 0.2267 175.467
21 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  62 18.3586 0.8398 0.0167 175.307
22 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  15 18.6901 1.1713 0.3315 172.198
Next IndyCar article
Iowa IndyCar: Power takes 52nd pole of career

Previous article

Iowa IndyCar: Power takes 52nd pole of career

Next article

What makes Iowa Speedway so challenging for IndyCars

What makes Iowa Speedway so challenging for IndyCars

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Iowa
Location Iowa Speedway
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Highlights – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 01:46
IndyCar

Highlights – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Qualifying Highlights – Mid-Ohio 01:30
IndyCar

Qualifying Highlights – Mid-Ohio

News in depth
Wickens: Backmarker, blue-flag situation was “comical”
IndyCar

Wickens: Backmarker, blue-flag situation was “comical”

Rossi: Winning strategy was decided during the race
IndyCar

Rossi: Winning strategy was decided during the race

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Rossi's two-stop strategy defeats all rivals
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Rossi's two-stop strategy defeats all rivals

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.