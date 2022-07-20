IndyCar’s Iowa double-header – full weekend schedule

Listen to this article

All times local (Central)

2.15-3.05pm – Indy Lights practice

3.30-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice

Saturday, July 23

8.30-9.00am – Indy Lights qualifying

9.30-10.45am – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for Race 1 and 2

As per IndyCar’s usual oval qualifying format since 2020, each driver will make a two-lap qualifying run, with the first flyer determining grid position for Race 1, and the second flyer determining grid position for Race 2.

11.20am – Indy Lights RACE (75 laps)

3.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast

3.01pm – “Drivers start your engines”

3.06pm – Green flag: HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash (250 laps)

Sunday, July 24

10.55-11.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series installation laps

2.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast

2.25pm – “Drivers start your engines”

2.30pm – Green flag: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google (300 laps)