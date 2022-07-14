IndyCar’s Honda Indy Toronto – full weekend schedule

Listen to this article

All times local (Eastern)

Friday, July 15

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 first practice

8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

9.30-10.00am – Porsche Carrera Cup North America first practice

10.15-11.35am – Pinty’s Series first practice and qualifying

11.50am-12.20pm – Sports Car Championship Canada first practice

12.35-12.55pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

1.10-1.40pm – Porsche Carrera Cup North America second practice

1.55-2.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1

2.30-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice

4.00-5.20pm – Pinty’s Series RACE

Saturday, July 16

8.00-8.20am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2

8.35-8.55am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2

9.10-9.40am – Porsche Carrera Cup North America qualifying

10.00-11.00am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice

11.15-11.45am – Sports Car Championship Canada qualifying

12.00-12.45pm – USF2000 RACE 1

1.00-1.45pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

2.00-3.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

3.30-4.15pm – Porsche Carrera Cup North America RACE 1

4.30-5.10pm – Sports Car Championship Canada RACE 1

Sunday, July 17

9.45-10.25am – USF2000 RACE 2

10.55-11.25am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up

11.40am-12.20pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2

12.35-1.15pm – Sports Car Championship Canada RACE 2

1.30-2.15pm – Porsche Carrera Cup North America RACE 2

3.00-6.00pm – Peacock broadcast

3.23pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”

3.30pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps)



