IndyCar’s Holmatro deal extended by five years

Holmatro will continue as the official rescue tool provider for IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, after signing on for another five years.

Holmatro has supplied rescue tools, training and support to IndyCar’s renowned safety team for more than 20 years, and this latest deal ensures the team will be on standby for every Verizon IndyCar Series and Mazda Road to Indy event for the next five years.

Jay Frye, IndyCar president of competition and operations, said: "Holmatro's growth parallels some of the great strides made in safety for IndyCar drivers and teams. We're pleased to see this partnership continue, as it is a great benefit to everyone in the paddock."

Holmatro tools have been used since 1991, and the company has developed equipment in response to IndyCar’s need. For example, following James Hinchcliffe’s life-threatening accident in practice for the 2015 Indy 500, Holmatro developed a tool to more quickly cut a section of the car's tub away and allow easier access to the driver for extrication.

"We're extremely proud to be affiliated with the premier on-track safety team in the world," said Tony Barboza, general manager for Holmatro. "Members of the safety team serve on their home fire departments when not at IndyCar events and, like them, we believe in constant improvement and innovation.

“When the race is for life, you can count on the IndyCar Safety Team and Holmatro rescue tools.”