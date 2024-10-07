IndyCar will go racing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in 2026

March of 2026, the IndyCar Series is set to return to Texas with a race contested on the streets of Arlington wrapping around AT&T Stadium — home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers.

The 2.73-mile track will take drivers through the city’s center of its sports and entertainment district, which sells more than 1.6 million tickets to spectators for various events annually. The IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington will be part of a first-of-its kind joint effort between Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers.

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

“Through a truly remarkable and innovative partnership, we’re going to build racing’s next global spectacle,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation.

“Everyone involved is fully committed to delivering an incredible and unique event weekend for the city of Arlington, anchored by the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series," Penske said. "We’re grateful to the Cowboys, Rangers and REV Entertainment for entering into this partnership with us, and, of course, to Arlington’s leadership team for their excitement and ongoing support."

The full unveiling of the track layout, along with additional details, will take place on Tuesday at Texas Live!, an entertainment center located between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. The new racing event will provide the city of Arlington and its organizers a national network television showcase, with FOX set to provide live coverage through its recently unveiled partnership with IndyCar.

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Texas Rangers, Penske Entertainment, and the City of Arlington to bring Grand Prix racing to the streets of the Arlington Entertainment District,” said Jerry Jones, the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys.

“The collaboration between our organizations will make the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington special, providing a unique NTT IndyCar Series race experience for fans attending, while also creating a showcase with our friends at FOX and those watching around the world. An event of this magnitude is another great reflection of what we imagined over 15 years ago that AT&T Stadium could be a part of.”

IndyCar hasn’t raced in the Lone Star State since 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway. Prior to that, Texas Motor Speedway played host to IndyCar every year since 1997, including two events per year from 1998-2004 that also featured season finales. However, a variety of conflicts, including the Summer Olympics impacting NBC’s broadcast plans and NASCAR pushing for the spring date IndyCar held in 2023, saw the track dropped from the calendar despite being in the midst of a multi-year deal.

“We are truly thankful to our partners for their vision and dedication to bringing the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington here to The American Dream City, said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

“I can’t think of a more beautiful and vibrant backdrop for this competition than Arlington’s world-class Entertainment District, which has proven again and again to be a premier destination for sports and entertainment. This announcement is an economic win for North Texas, and we’re looking forward to welcoming this incredible racing series and its fans for an unforgettable experience.”

Bill Miller, who has more than three decades of experience in the motorsport’s industry, will serve as the event’s president. Miller previously served the role of president at California Speedway and was the senior vice president of operations the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a leading worldwide voice for more than 7,000 companies in the automotive aftermarket.

“Today is a historic day for the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment,” said Neil Leibman, COO of the Texas Rangers.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington alongside such esteemed organizations in Penske Entertainment and the Dallas Cowboys. This event will set a new standard for the Arlington Entertainment District, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what Arlington has to offer.”