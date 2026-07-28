IndyCar unveils faster, lighter 2028 race car built to shatter records

In a major step forward for open-wheel racing, IndyCar has officially revealed its next-generation machine: the IR-28. Set to make its competitive debut at the start of the 2028 IndyCar Series season, the newly designed chassis and engine package promises faster lap times, unprecedented safety, and enhanced wheel-to-wheel action across all track disciplines. Developed in partnership with long-time chassis supplier Dallara, the IR-28 represents a ground-up redesign aimed at setting new benchmarks for motorsport competition while maintaining the series' distinct identity.

“We are pleased to unveil renderings of the new NTT IndyCar Series chassis that will take our sport into an exciting new era,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said. “As you can imagine, a project of this magnitude takes an incredible amount of planning, collaboration and execution. I would like to thank all of our partners including Dallara, Chevrolet, Honda, Firestone and Shell, who have worked tirelessly to create a package that will enhance IndyCar’s already incredible competition and industry-leading growth.

“With initial testing to begin this week, there is still plenty of work to do before 2028, but we are well on our way to showcasing a new era of IndyCar, which will include enhanced wheel-to wheel competition, track records, standards in raceability and new benchmarks in safety. We are confident the IR-28 is the ideal package to move IndyCar forward for our teams, drivers, partners and fans.”

Dallara USA Chief Executive Officer Stefano dePonti added, "We are honored that IndyCar has chosen Dallara once again. After more than a decade of partnership, their continued trust is the greatest recognition of our team's efforts. This achievement demonstrates the dedication, expertise and collaboration of many individuals who worked tirelessly to create a car that meets today’s needs while looking toward the future. It also reflects Dallara’s ongoing commitment to investing in innovation and education, sharing the knowledge developed in motorsport with academia and beyond."

Aiming for Track Records & Reduced Weight

The IR-28 is engineered to surpass current lap times and take aim at long-standing track records across North America. Crucially, this includes the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) speed records set in 1996 by two-time Indianapolis 500 (presented by Gainbridge) winner Arie Luyendyk.

To achieve these record-breaking speeds and improve raceability, the new car undergoes a massive weight reduction:

Overall Weight Loss: The IR-28 will weigh approximately 100 pounds less than the current race car.

The IR-28 will weigh approximately 100 pounds less than the current race car. Power-to-Weight Ratio: The lighter frame will significantly improve acceleration and braking performance, allowing drivers to follow closer and push harder in wheel-to-wheel battles.

Sleek Aerodynamics & Cutting-Edge Design

While maintaining iconic IndyCar styling cues, every inch of the IR-28 bodywork has been re-engineered:

Purpose-Built Wake Architecture: For the first time, aerodynamic airflow has been designed specifically to optimize the wake behind the vehicle, reducing dirty outwash and encouraging easier overtaking.

For the first time, aerodynamic airflow has been designed specifically to optimize the wake behind the vehicle, reducing dirty outwash and encouraging easier overtaking. Wing Configurations: Features new front and rear wings that provide an aggressive stance on road and street circuits, alongside a high-downforce, low-drag package for superspeedways (including a more aerodynamically stable front wing for IMS).

Features new front and rear wings that provide an aggressive stance on road and street circuits, alongside a high-downforce, low-drag package for superspeedways (including a more aerodynamically stable front wing for IMS). Integrated Aeroscreen: The safety aeroscreen has been purpose-built directly into the chassis architecture, resulting in a lighter, sleeker, and more aerodynamic profile with a distinctive "fighter jet" look.

The safety aeroscreen has been purpose-built directly into the chassis architecture, resulting in a lighter, sleeker, and more aerodynamic profile with a distinctive "fighter jet" look. Cockpit Innovations: Mechanical anti-roll bar knobs and handles are replaced by electronically controlled driver-adjustable anti-roll bars, cleaning up cockpit space for safety while improving setup responsiveness.

Mechanical anti-roll bar knobs and handles are replaced by electronically controlled driver-adjustable anti-roll bars, cleaning up cockpit space for safety while improving setup responsiveness. Custom AXIS Inertance Suspension System: Built around a lightweight, shared damping architecture, the AXIS platform offers multi-mode spring, damper, and inerter tuning options without driving up costs. Notably, the IndyCar Series will remain the only major motorsport championship to allow both front and rear third-element inertance systems.

Indycar 2028 race car Photo by: IndyCar

Visual & Commercial Enhancements

Digital Car Position Display: Mounts directly on the car to show real-time track position during practice, qualifying, and races.

Mounts directly on the car to show real-time track position during practice, qualifying, and races. Transparent Engine Window: A glass-style window built into the engine cover showcases Chevrolet and Honda branding.

A glass-style window built into the engine cover showcases Chevrolet and Honda branding. Sponsorship Real Estate: Expanded and optimized surface areas across the bodywork offer heightened visibility for teams and series partners.

Powerplant: Hybrid Performance & Lighter Drivetrain

Powering the 2028 grid will be a 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 internal combustion engine capable of producing up to 760 horsepower, with official commitments secured from both Chevrolet and Honda.

“Everyone at Chevrolet is looking forward to this next era of the NTT IndyCar Series and the debut of the IR-28 in 2028,” GM Vice President of Global Motorsports Competition Eric Warren said. “This new car builds on more than a decade of collaboration with IndyCar, and we’re confident the new 2.4-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine will deliver the performance, sound and excitement IndyCar fans expect from Team Chevy — the same standard that has produced 16 manufacturer championships and 13 Indianapolis 500 victories.”

Indycar 2028 race car Photo by: IndyCar

Honda Racing Corporation USA President David Salters added, “For more than 30 years, Honda has built upon its racing heritage as a key partner of the NTT IndyCar Series, and we are excited to begin this next chapter with the IR-28 powered by our new American-made HRC V6 Hybrid powertrain. IndyCar delivers some of the best racing on the planet, and this evolution of the formula creates new opportunities to enhance it—a lighter car, a more powerful hybrid powertrain, an even safer chassis and exciting chassis, and aerodynamic engineering challenges for our Honda associates and teams.

“Together, these advancements will help usher IndyCar into a new era. Honda is proud to be part of that future, supported by the long-term commitment we made to the series earlier this year. We can’t wait to see the IR-28 on track entertaining our IndyCar fans."

Helix Hybrid Integration: UK-based supplier Helix—known for F1, Formula E, and hypercar technology—manufactures a low-voltage hybrid unit positioned neatly inside the bellhousing between the engine and gearbox.

UK-based supplier Helix—known for F1, Formula E, and hypercar technology—manufactures a low-voltage hybrid unit positioned neatly inside the bellhousing between the engine and gearbox. BOLD Technology ESS: Featuring its first battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS) in series history, Spain- and Michigan-based BOLD Technology delivers roughly 14 times the energy storage capacity of the previous supercapacitor system, allowing drivers complex deployment strategies.

Featuring its first battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS) in series history, Spain- and Michigan-based BOLD Technology delivers roughly 14 times the energy storage capacity of the previous supercapacitor system, allowing drivers complex deployment strategies. Xtrac Transmission: Longtime partner Xtrac provides a newly engineered transmission unit that sheds 25 pounds from the current car.

Uncompromising Safety Standards

Engineered to exceed both IndyCar and FIA specifications (whichever is more stringent), the IR-28 introduces critical safety enhancements:

Wider Cockpit Dimensions: Designed to comfortably fit a wider variety of driver heights and body structures, complemented by improved internal airflow and driver cooling systems.

Designed to comfortably fit a wider variety of driver heights and body structures, complemented by improved internal airflow and driver cooling systems. Advanced Side-Impact Structures: Reinforced side architecture absorbs higher kinetic energy levels during high-speed lateral impacts.

Reinforced side architecture absorbs higher kinetic energy levels during high-speed lateral impacts. Optimized Crash Dynamics: Improved vehicle dynamics help keep the car grounded during sliding, spinning, or "nose-up" airborne events.

Testing Rollout

Track testing for the IR-28 begins immediately, featuring an extensive evaluation schedule at venues including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval and road course), Sebring International Raceway, and additional facilities to be announced.