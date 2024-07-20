All Series
Practice report
IndyCar Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops Kirkwood in Andretti 1-2 in FP2

Andretti Global sweeps the top of the times, ahead of title protagonists Power, Dixon, Palou and McLaughlin

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta beat Kyle Kirkwood and Penske’s Will Power in the second 45-minute IndyCar Series practice session around the Streets of Toronto.

Herta set the early pace at 1m01.7519s, a time blown away by Power at 1m01.0441s and then 1m00.8014s on primary tires after 15 minutes. That was two tenths ahead of Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and four tenths clear of fellow title rivals Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.

Herta retook the top spot at its halfway point with 1m00.7636s, still on primaries as the track evolved, and lowered that to 1m00.5763 on his next push lap.

Kirkwood was second fastest, 0.1374s in arrears, ahead of Power and Dixon, who were two tenths in arrears. “It’s typical for us to be fast on street course races and this one in particular suits us,” said Kirkwood. “I think the tenth and a half Colton has on us is easily findable.”

Palou was fifth quickest, ahead of McLaughlin, Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Josef Newgarden (Penske), Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist and last year’s winner here Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

O’Ward slumped back to 12th, sixth tenths off the pace.

Marcus Ericsson, who was running a new Honda engine (his fourth of the season) after a failure yesterday, was 14th.

There were plenty of incidents throughout, which started with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi nudging the tirewall after overshooting Turn 8 early on. Ganassi’s Marcus Armstrong whacked the kink at Turn 7, smiting the wall at the alternate finish line and damaging his left-rear corner.

VeeKay took to the escape road at Turn 3 after clipping the wall to his left under braking, while Rosenqvist got angry with Fittipaldi backing off in front of him. Dixon suffered a huge lock-up into Turn 8 and ran long just after he’d set the P4 time, just before McLaughlin overshot Turn 1.

Fittipaldi and O’Ward both suffered late overshoots at Turn 8.

The field was one car short, as the #7 Arrow McLaren is awaiting the arrival of Theo Pourchaire, who is flying from Zurich to Toronto and is scheduled to arrive at 12:50pm local time. He then has to catch the train to downtown, and he’ll be picked up by car at the station for the short trip to the west of the city.

This is following Alexander Rossi’s crash at Turn 8 that broke his right thumb on Friday.

Qualifying starts at 2:45pm.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 28

1'00.5763

   106.141
2 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 25

+0.1374

1'00.7137

 0.1374 105.900
3 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 26

+0.2251

1'00.8014

 0.0877 105.748
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 25

+0.2776

1'00.8539

 0.0525 105.656
5 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 23

+0.2847

1'00.8610

 0.0071 105.644
6 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 28

+0.2933

1'00.8696

 0.0086 105.629
7 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 26

+0.3844

1'00.9607

 0.0911 105.471
8 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 26

+0.3873

1'00.9636

 0.0029 105.466
9 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 26

+0.5976

1'01.1739

 0.2103 105.104
10 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 18

+0.6020

1'01.1783

 0.0044 105.096
11 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 26

+0.6117

1'01.1880

 0.0097 105.079
12 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 25

+0.6795

1'01.2558

 0.0678 104.963
13 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 28

+0.7184

1'01.2947

 0.0389 104.897
14 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 27

+0.7381

1'01.3144

 0.0197 104.863
15 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 28

+0.8321

1'01.4084

 0.0940 104.702
16
H. McElrea Dale Coyne Racing
 18 27

+0.9975

1'01.5738

 0.1654 104.421
17 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 26

+1.0925

1'01.6688

 0.0950 104.260
18
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 20 25

+1.1479

1'01.7242

 0.0554 104.167
19 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 23

+1.1593

1'01.7356

 0.0114 104.147
20
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 21

+1.2345

1'01.8108

 0.0752 104.021
21 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 27

+1.3985

1'01.9748

 0.1640 103.745
22 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 21

+1.7250

1'02.3013

 0.3265 103.202
23
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 19

+1.8163

1'02.3926

 0.0913 103.051
24 United Kingdom T. Sowery Dale Coyne Racing 51 25

+1.8398

1'02.4161

 0.0235 103.012
25 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 18

+1.8488

1'02.4251

 0.0090 102.997
26 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 29

+1.9125

1'02.4888

 0.0637 102.892
Charles Bradley
