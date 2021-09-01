Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar / Portland News

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross

By:

IndyCar will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 2001 terrorist attacks on America through a variety of special activities next week.

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross

A commemorative charitable pin, a blood donation call-out in partnership with the American Red Cross and a moment of silence on Sept. 11 during the Grand Prix of Portland race weekend are planned. This is to honor not only the near-3000 victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Flight 93, but to also recognize the heroes of the response and recovery effort.

“9/11 was a tragic day, and the heartbreak and sorrow of our grieving nation still feels raw two decades later,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “The entire IndyCar family of drivers, teams, officials, partners and fans is committed to honoring the memory of those we lost and recognizing the heroes who contributed to the response effort and who have protected our freedom since Sept. 11, 2001.

“We also encourage everyone to join us in marking this solemn anniversary by supporting the vital mission of the American Red Cross, which played such a crucial role in the aftermath of the attacks and continues to faithfully serve all of our communities today.”

The commemorative pin, available for pre-order now at shop.indycar.com, features a logo including the date 9.11.2001, the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the outline of the Pentagon and the motto “Together We Stand.”

Net proceeds of pin sales will benefit the American Red Cross, and the pin also will be worn by members of the NTT IndyCar Series paddock during the GP of Portland, while the logo will be on display on all IndyCar and Indy Lights race entries across the weekend.

Fans are encouraged to donate blood through the American Red Cross as part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for blood donations across America. INDYCAR and the Red Cross will issue several callouts to fans ahead of this year’s solemn anniversary. Visit redcross.org/give-blood.html to find out how to give blood in your area and to learn about more opportunities to support vital Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

IndyCar will also hold a venue-wide moment of silence at Portland International Raceway at 7.28am (PT) – the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed Sept. 11, 2001 – on Saturday morning, to honor the memory of those lost during the attacks.

In addition, IndyCar and PIR will include a tribute during pre-race ceremonies Sunday, Sept. 12.

shares
comments
Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

Previous article

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from F1 at end of 2021 season

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

8 h
3
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

1 h
4
Formula 1

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph

1 h
5
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

18 min
Latest news
IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross
IndyCar

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross

7m
Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

3 h
Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
IndyCar

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

6 h
Jimmie Johnson aims to race IndyCars “for as long as Chip will have me”
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson aims to race IndyCars “for as long as Chip will have me”

23 h
Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas

Aug 30, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas 00:50
IndyCar
Aug 31, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’ 00:45
IndyCar
Aug 26, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy 01:09
IndyCar
Aug 24, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy

IndyCar: Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021 01:53
IndyCar
Aug 22, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden back in title fight with second win of 2021

IndyCar: Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22 00:28
IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021

IndyCar: Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland Portland
IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds Portland
IndyCar

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

Trending Today

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from F1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from F1 at end of 2021 season

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021

Latest news

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to commemorate 9/11 tragedy, benefit American Red Cross

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

Jimmie Johnson aims to race IndyCars “for as long as Chip will have me”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson aims to race IndyCars “for as long as Chip will have me”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.