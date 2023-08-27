Subscribe
IndyCar St Louis: McLaughlin sets pole but starts 10th due to penalty

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin set the fastest time in qualifying for today’s IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in St Louis, but won’t start from pole.

Charles Bradley
By:
Pole sitter Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

McLaughlin topped the qualifying session around the 1.25-mile oval, which was delayed by rain yesterday, with a two-lap average of 49.1936s, a speed of 182.951mph.

But before qualifying, IndyCar officials announced nine-position starting grid penalties for McLaughlin, Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato (Chip Ganassi Racing), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) and Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing) for unapproved engine changes (ie: taking a fifth powerplant) since the last round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

So that promotes second-fastest qualifier, McLaughlin’s Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden, to the top spot. McLaughlin will start 10th.

In single-car qualifying, with an average taken across two laps, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta was P1 with 10 cars remaining with an average time of 49.4651s, a speed of 181.946mph. “We did well for the conditions,” he said. “Because of the rain overnight, I was happy with the run and the car felt good.”

McLaughlin took P1 away from Herta with 49.1936s, good for 182.951mph (his second lap a massive 183.395mph). But his nine-place penalty means he’ll start 10th.

Oval dominator Newgarden couldn’t beat him, setting 49.3448s at 182.390mph, but will inherit the pole position starting spot anyway, ahead of Herta.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward will start third, after a 181.722mph effort beat his team-mate Felix Rosenqvist. Series dominator Palou qualified fifth, but will drop nine spots, as does Dixon from seventh and Sato from eighth.

Andretti’s Romain Grosjean and David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) were the chief beneficiaries from the penalties, as four of the top eight will shift back.

Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson, who was driving Palou’s spare car after his wreck with Power in practice yesterday, appeared to suffer an engine issue and was 18th fastest. “The car was just not pulling and misfiring,” he admitted. “The car was good to drive.”

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci almost wrecked after a big moment at Turn 3 and could only manage 27th.

The race starts at 3:30pm ET today.

Starting grid:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 49.3448 -
2 26  Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 49.4651 0.1203
3 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 49.5263 0.1815
4 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 49.5711 0.2263
5 28  Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 49.6076 0.2628
6 18  David Malukas Dallara/Honda 49.6987 0.3539
7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 49.7305 0.3857
8 12  Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 49.7385 0.3937
9 77  Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 49.9423 0.5975
10 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 49.1936 -0.1512
    9-place penalty for unapproved engine change
11 30  Conor Daly Dallara/Honda 50.0200 0.6752
12 60  Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 50.0550 0.7102
13 06  H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 50.1373 0.7925
14 10  Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 49.5597 0.2149
    9-place penalty for unapproved engine change
15 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 50.3071 0.9623
16 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 49.6025 0.2577
    9-place penalty for unapproved engine change
17 11  Takuma Sato Dallara/Honda 49.6068 0.2620
    9-place penalty for unapproved engine change
18 29  D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 50.3185 0.9737
19 45  C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 50.3259 0.9811
20 21  R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 50.4528 1.1080
21 15  Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 50.4598 1.1150
22 27  Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 49.8361 0.4913
    9-place penalty for unapproved engine change
23 20  Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 50.5217 1.1769
24 51  Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 50.6210 1.2762
25 55  B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 50.9207 1.5759
26 14  Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 50.9860 1.6412
27 33  Ed Carpenter Dallara/Chevrolet 51.5839 2.2391
28 78  Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 50.4231 1.0783
    9-place penalty for unapproved engine change
