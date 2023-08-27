IndyCar St Louis: McLaughlin sets pole but starts 10th due to penalty

McLaughlin topped the qualifying session around the 1.25-mile oval, which was delayed by rain yesterday, with a two-lap average of 49.1936s, a speed of 182.951mph.

But before qualifying, IndyCar officials announced nine-position starting grid penalties for McLaughlin, Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato (Chip Ganassi Racing), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) and Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing) for unapproved engine changes (ie: taking a fifth powerplant) since the last round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

So that promotes second-fastest qualifier, McLaughlin’s Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden, to the top spot. McLaughlin will start 10th.

In single-car qualifying, with an average taken across two laps, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta was P1 with 10 cars remaining with an average time of 49.4651s, a speed of 181.946mph. “We did well for the conditions,” he said. “Because of the rain overnight, I was happy with the run and the car felt good.”

McLaughlin took P1 away from Herta with 49.1936s, good for 182.951mph (his second lap a massive 183.395mph). But his nine-place penalty means he’ll start 10th.

Oval dominator Newgarden couldn’t beat him, setting 49.3448s at 182.390mph, but will inherit the pole position starting spot anyway, ahead of Herta.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward will start third, after a 181.722mph effort beat his team-mate Felix Rosenqvist. Series dominator Palou qualified fifth, but will drop nine spots, as does Dixon from seventh and Sato from eighth.

Andretti’s Romain Grosjean and David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) were the chief beneficiaries from the penalties, as four of the top eight will shift back.

Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson, who was driving Palou’s spare car after his wreck with Power in practice yesterday, appeared to suffer an engine issue and was 18th fastest. “The car was just not pulling and misfiring,” he admitted. “The car was good to drive.”

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci almost wrecked after a big moment at Turn 3 and could only manage 27th.

The race starts at 3:30pm ET today.

Starting grid:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 49.3448 - 2 26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 49.4651 0.1203 3 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 49.5263 0.1815 4 6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 49.5711 0.2263 5 28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 49.6076 0.2628 6 18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 49.6987 0.3539 7 7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 49.7305 0.3857 8 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 49.7385 0.3937 9 77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 49.9423 0.5975 10 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 49.1936 -0.1512 9-place penalty for unapproved engine change

11 30 Conor Daly Dallara/Honda 50.0200 0.6752 12 60 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 50.0550 0.7102 13 06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 50.1373 0.7925 14 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 49.5597 0.2149 9-place penalty for unapproved engine change

15 8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 50.3071 0.9623 16 9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 49.6025 0.2577 9-place penalty for unapproved engine change

17 11 Takuma Sato Dallara/Honda 49.6068 0.2620 9-place penalty for unapproved engine change

18 29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 50.3185 0.9737 19 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 50.3259 0.9811 20 21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 50.4528 1.1080 21 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 50.4598 1.1150 22 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 49.8361 0.4913 9-place penalty for unapproved engine change

23 20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 50.5217 1.1769 24 51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 50.6210 1.2762 25 55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 50.9207 1.5759 26 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 50.9860 1.6412 27 33 Ed Carpenter Dallara/Chevrolet 51.5839 2.2391 28 78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 50.4231 1.0783 9-place penalty for unapproved engine change