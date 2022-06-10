Listen to this article

All times local (Central)

Friday, June 10

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 first practice

8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

9.30-10.15am – Radical Cup practice

10.30-11.00am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

11.15-11.45am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1

12.00-12.30pm – Vintage Indy Registry

12.45-1.15pm – Radical Cup qualifying

1.30-2.00pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2

2.30-3.00pm – Indy Lights first practice

3.25-4.40pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice

4.55-5.45pm – Radical Cup RACE 1

6.00-6.30pm – Vintage Indy Registry

Saturday, June 11

8.00-8.30am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2

8.45-9.25am – Indy Lights second practice

9.45-10.45 – NTT IndyCar Series second practice

11.00-11.45am – USF2000 RACE 1

12.00-12.25pm – Indy Lights qualifying

12.45-2.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

2.15-3.05pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

3.20-4.05pm – USF2000 RACE 2

4.20-4.50pm – NTT IndyCar Series third practice

5.05-5.55pm – Radical Cup RACE 2

6.10-6.40pm – Vintage Indy Registry

Sunday, June 12

8.30-9.20am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2

9.40-10.35am – Indy Lights RACE

11.30am-2.00pm – NBC broadcast

11.48am – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”

11.55am – Green flag: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps)

2.15-3.05 – Radical Cup RACE 3

3.20-3.50 – Vintage Indy Registry