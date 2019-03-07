Sign in
IndyCar / St. Pete / Preview

IndyCar season preview and predictions

Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet and Motorsport.com Editor-in-Chief Charles Bradley discuss the upcoming IndyCar season, and place their bets on who they have winning the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Last year’s race was won by Sebastien Bourdais in a thrilling finish, following the clash between Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens at Turn 1 during the final restart.

Who will prevail this year, and across the season – including the showpiece Indy 500 where Fernando Alonso attempts to complete the famous Triple Crown of motorsport?

