IndyCar season-opener pushed back to mid-April

The move results in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst being featured on NBC network television. A record nine events will air on NBC this season.

It’s the first time the 2.38-mile road course will host the first round, following St. Petersburg recent rescheduling. NBC will air the first two races of the new season and six of the first eight from April to June.

“The schedule changes we’ve had, while partially prompted by ongoing pandemic conditions, give us a powerful start to the 2021 season,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said.

“With six of our first eight races on network television and all in a more compact timeline, it’s an enormous opportunity to drive even more momentum as we deliver our exciting brand of racing to our fans.”

“Zoom Motorsports and Barber Motorsports Park jumped at the opportunity to have our event showcased on NBC network television” said Gene Hallman, CEO of Zoom Motorsports which runs Barber Motorsports Park. “We are proud of the tremendous support that IndYCar receives annually here in the heart of the deep south.

“The facility and museum are world class, and we look forward to highlighting George Barber’s vision in what has become a bucket list destination for all race fans.”

An updated listing of green flag times for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be announced at a later date.