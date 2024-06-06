All Series
IndyCar Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR, the seventh points-paying round of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, start

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

This weekend will be the second time North America’s premier open-wheel championship will race on the completely resurfaced 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course.

Based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the race is set for 55 laps (220) mile with Colton Herta’s run to pole last year at 1m40.1945s knocking on the door of Dario Franchitti’s track record mark of 1m39.866s, set on Aug. 19, 2000. 

There have been five different winners in the six points-paying races of the 2024 season: Pato O’Ward (St. Petersburg*), Scott Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course) and Josef Newgarden (Indianapolis 500). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.

This weekend will be the 35th IndyCar Series event at Road America since the first IndyCar race in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi each have three wins, the most by any driver at the track.

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous event winners here entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.

Dixon, Newgarden and Palou have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda victory lane 250 wins

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

When is the IndyCar race at Road America?

 Date: Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9

 Race start: 3:35pm ET

 Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance: 55 laps (220.77 miles)

Push-to-pass parameters:  200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternates during the race. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

 Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph (19 August, 2000)

2023 Road America start

2023 Road America start

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Road America on TV?

NBC’s coverage of this year’s edition of IndyCar at Road America will begin on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)

At-track schedule (all times Central Time):

Friday, June 7

1:50-2:35 p.m. Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3-4:15 p.m. IndyCar Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, June 8

9-9:45 a.m. Indy NXT Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

10:10-11:10 a.m. IndyCar Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

1:30-2 p.m. Indy NXT Qualifying (two groups/12 minutes each), INDYCAR LIVE

2:25-3:55 p.m. IndyCar Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, June 9

11:15-11:45 a.m. IndyCar Final Practice, Peacock

12:10 p.m. Indy NXT Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

12:15 p.m. Indy Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

2 p.m. Driver introductions

2:38 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

2:45 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (55 laps/222.64 miles), NBC (live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Road America on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young and Ryan Myrehn are the pit reporters.

The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (1 p.m. Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.

Entry list for the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

Nº   Entrant / Driver   Car   Engine 
Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Théo Pourchaire
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
 Dallara DW12 Honda
10  Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
 Dallara DW12 Honda
11  Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
 Dallara DW12 Honda
12  Team Penske
Will Power
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
14  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
15  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
 Dallara DW12 Honda
18  Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
 Dallara DW12 Honda
20  Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
21  Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
26  Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
 Dallara DW12 Honda
27  Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
 Dallara DW12 Honda
28  Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
30  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
 Dallara DW12 Honda
41  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
45  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
 Dallara DW12 Honda
51  Dale Coyne Racing
Luca Ghiotto
 Dallara DW12 Honda
60  Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
66  Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves
 Dallara DW12 Honda
77  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
78  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet

 

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
