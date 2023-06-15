Subscribe
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR, round eight of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

This weekend’s event will be the first on the recently-resurfaced Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race will be held over 55 laps (220 miles) and track records have been tipped to tumble due to the new asphalt.

There have been five different winners in seven IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course and Detroit) have all won in 2023.

The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

The Sonsio Grand Prix will be the 34th IndyCar race weekend at Road America since it hosted its first series event in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi each have three wins.

Scott Dixon and Newgarden have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist and Palou.

When is the IndyCar race at Road America?

Date: Friday, 16 June – Sunday, 18 June

Race start: Sunday, 12.30pm Central Time

Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance: 55 laps (220.77 miles)

Push-to-pass parameters:  200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph (19 August, 2000)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Road America on TV?

USA Network’s coverage of the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will begin on Saturday at 1:00pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, 16 June (All times local)

1:50-2:35 p.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Practice 1, INDYCAR Live

3-4:15 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, 17 June

8:50-9:35 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR Live

9:55-10:55 a.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

12:15-12:35 p.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Qualifying (10 minutes of green flag running or 17 minutes), INDYCAR Live

12:55-2:25 p.m. – IndyCar Series Qualifying (Three rounds of knockout qualifying with segments lengthened by two minutes – Segments 1 and 2 - 12 minutes; Firestone Fast Six – eight minutes), Peacock

Sunday, 18 June

9:15-9:45 a.m. – IndyCar Series Final Practice, Peacock

10:10 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America Command To Start Engines

10:15 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

11:45 a.m.  – Driver Introductions

12:23 p.m. – IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR Command To Start Engines

12:30 p.m. – IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps/222.64 miles), USA Network (live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Road America on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (1 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (11:05 a.m. ET Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.

Entry list for the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

Nº  Entrant / Driver  Car  Engine 
Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
06  Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
 Dallara DW12 Honda
10  Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
 Dallara DW12 Honda
11  Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
 Dallara DW12 Honda
12  Team Penske
Will Power
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
14  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
15  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
 Dallara DW12 Honda
18  Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas
 Dallara DW12 Honda
20  Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
21  Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
26  Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
 Dallara DW12 Honda
27  Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood
 Dallara DW12 Honda
28  Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean
 Dallara DW12 Honda
29  Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco
 Dallara DW12 Honda
30  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey
 Dallara DW12 Honda
45  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
 Dallara DW12 Honda
51  Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb
 Dallara DW12 Honda
55  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
60  Meyer Shank Racing
Simon Pagenaud
 Dallara DW12 Honda
77  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
78  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
