Previous / Perez: O'Ward can race the very best drivers in the world
IndyCar / Road America Preview

IndyCar at Road America – facts, figures, entry list

By:
Co-author:
IndyCar Series

All you need to know ahead of the ninth round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series – the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR, at one of the country's greatest racetracks, Road America.

IndyCar at Road America – facts, figures, entry list

for full weekend schedule, click here


Event date: Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20

Track: 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course in Elkhart, WI.

Race distance: 55 laps / 220.77 miles

Firestone tire allotment: 7 sets primary (8 sets for rookies), 4 sets alternate

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation

At-track IndyCar schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details

Friday, June 18

4.00-4.45pm – First practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, June 19

10.10-10.55am – Second practice – Peacock Premium
1.30-2.45pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium (+ NBCSN tape delayed, midnight)
4.30-5.00pm – Final practice – Peacock Premium

Sunday, June 20

11.00am-1.45pm NBCSN broadcast
11.38 – “Drivers start your engines”
11.45pm – Green flag: REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR (55 laps)

 

Kevin Lee is play-by-play announcer for NBCSN's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analyst Townsend Bell.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analysts Davey Hamilton and Nick Yeoman. Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, with Ryan Myrehn and Joel Sebastianelli in pitlane. The REV Group Grand Prix will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Race Notes

2020 race winners: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Felix Rosenqvist (Ganassi-Honda)

2020 NTT P1 Award winners: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 1m45.5191sec (136.964mph) and Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet) 1m44.8971sec (137.758mph).

Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti (Team Green Reynard-Honda), 2000, 1m39.866sec (145.924mph).

The REV Group GP will be the 32nd Indy car race held at Road America since it first appeared on the CART schedule in 1982. Sebastien Bourdais, Dixon, Will Power, Newgarden, and Alexander Rossi are the only five drivers entered for this weekend’s race to have an Indy car event at Road America, and Dixon is the only person to have won twice. The only drivers to have won more here are Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi (three times each), although Mario Andretti also won twice when the premier open-wheel race at Road America was Formula 5000.

Of the active drivers, Bourdais and Newgarden have taken two poles each, while Power, Colton Herta and O’Ward have one each. Danny Sullivan holds the record for most Indy car poles here (four), buy Mario Andretti scored two in F5000 and two in Indy cars.

There have been seven different winners in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season – Alex Palou, Herta, Dixon, O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves and Marcus Ericsson – and so far there have been no wins for Team Penske’s line-up of champions. The modern era (1946-2021) record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, ’01 and ’14.

Twenty drivers entered this weekend have previously raced in IndyCar events at Road America of which nine have led laps here – Bourdais 92, Newgarden 91, Power 60, Rossi 54, O’Ward 43, Dixon 42, Graham Rahal 5, Ericsson 2 and Simon Pagenaud 2.

Regular 2021 rookies Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske-Chevrolet) will race IndyCars cars on Road America for the first time this weekend. Making their series debuts will be former Formula 1 driver and most recent IMSA winner Kevin Magnussen, subbing for Felix Rosenqvist in the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, along with sportscar and NASCAR regular Cody Ware, driving an extra Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing have each won five times at Road America but the now defunct Newman/Haas Racing holds the record with 10 victories here.

Entry list for the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR

No.

Driver

Hometown

Car name

Team-Engine 

Josef Newgarden

Nashville, Tennessee 

Hitachi Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

Scott McLaughlin

Christchurch, New Zealand 

PPG Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

Dalton Kellett 

Stouffville, Canada 

K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 

Pato O'Ward 

Monterrey, Mexico 

Arrow McLaren SP 

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 

Kevin Magnussen

Roskilde, Denmark 

Arrow McLaren SP 

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 

Marcus Ericsson 

Kumla, Sweden 

Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing 

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

Scott Dixon

Auckland, New Zealand

PNC Bank Grow up great 

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

10 

Alex Palou

Barcelona, Spain 

NTT Data

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

12 

Will Power

Toowoomba, Australia 

Verizon 5G Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

14 

Sebastien Bourdais 

Le Mans, France 

ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 

15 

Graham Rahal 

New Albany, Ohio 

Hy-Vee 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 

18 

Ed Jones 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates 

SealMaster 

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 

20 

Conor Daly 

Noblesville, Indiana 

U.S. Air Force

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 

21 

Oliver Askew 

Jupiter, Florida

Direct Supply 

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 

22 

Simon Pagenaud 

Montmorillon, France 

Menards Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

26 

Colton Herta 

Valencia, California 

Gainbridge 

Andretti Autosport-Honda 

27 

Alexander Rossi 

Nevada City, California 

AutoNation / NAPA Auto Parts

Andretti Autosport-Honda 

28 

Ryan Hunter-Reay 

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 

DHL 

Andretti Autosport-Honda 

29 

James Hinchcliffe 

Toronto, Canada 

Genesys 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 

30 

Takuma Sato 

Tokyo, Japan 

Panasonic / Mi-Jack 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 

48 

Jimmie Johnson 

El Cajon, California 

Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing 

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

51 

Romain Grosjean 

Geneva, Switzerland 

Nurtec ODT

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 

52

Cody Ware

Greensboro, North Carolina

Nurtec ODT

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda

59 

Max Chilton 

Reigate, UK

Carlin

Carlin-Chevrolet 

60 

Jack Harvey 

Bassingham, UK 

AutoNation/SiriusXM 

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

 

Perez: O'Ward can race the very best drivers in the world

Previous article

Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world
