Event date: Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20

Track: 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course in Elkhart, WI.

Race distance: 55 laps / 220.77 miles

Firestone tire allotment: 7 sets primary (8 sets for rookies), 4 sets alternate

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation

At-track IndyCar schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details

Friday, June 18

4.00-4.45pm – First practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, June 19

10.10-10.55am – Second practice – Peacock Premium

1.30-2.45pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium (+ NBCSN tape delayed, midnight)

4.30-5.00pm – Final practice – Peacock Premium

Sunday, June 20

11.00am-1.45pm NBCSN broadcast

11.38 – “Drivers start your engines”

11.45pm – Green flag: REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR (55 laps)

Kevin Lee is play-by-play announcer for NBCSN's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analyst Townsend Bell.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analysts Davey Hamilton and Nick Yeoman. Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, with Ryan Myrehn and Joel Sebastianelli in pitlane. The REV Group Grand Prix will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Race Notes

2020 race winners: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Felix Rosenqvist (Ganassi-Honda)

2020 NTT P1 Award winners: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 1m45.5191sec (136.964mph) and Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet) 1m44.8971sec (137.758mph).

Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti (Team Green Reynard-Honda), 2000, 1m39.866sec (145.924mph).

The REV Group GP will be the 32nd Indy car race held at Road America since it first appeared on the CART schedule in 1982. Sebastien Bourdais, Dixon, Will Power, Newgarden, and Alexander Rossi are the only five drivers entered for this weekend’s race to have an Indy car event at Road America, and Dixon is the only person to have won twice. The only drivers to have won more here are Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi (three times each), although Mario Andretti also won twice when the premier open-wheel race at Road America was Formula 5000.

Of the active drivers, Bourdais and Newgarden have taken two poles each, while Power, Colton Herta and O’Ward have one each. Danny Sullivan holds the record for most Indy car poles here (four), buy Mario Andretti scored two in F5000 and two in Indy cars.

There have been seven different winners in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season – Alex Palou, Herta, Dixon, O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves and Marcus Ericsson – and so far there have been no wins for Team Penske’s line-up of champions. The modern era (1946-2021) record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, ’01 and ’14.

Twenty drivers entered this weekend have previously raced in IndyCar events at Road America of which nine have led laps here – Bourdais 92, Newgarden 91, Power 60, Rossi 54, O’Ward 43, Dixon 42, Graham Rahal 5, Ericsson 2 and Simon Pagenaud 2.

Regular 2021 rookies Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske-Chevrolet) will race IndyCars cars on Road America for the first time this weekend. Making their series debuts will be former Formula 1 driver and most recent IMSA winner Kevin Magnussen, subbing for Felix Rosenqvist in the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, along with sportscar and NASCAR regular Cody Ware, driving an extra Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing have each won five times at Road America but the now defunct Newman/Haas Racing holds the record with 10 victories here.

Entry list for the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 7 Kevin Magnussen Roskilde, Denmark Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Grow up great Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Oliver Askew Jupiter, Florida Direct Supply Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California AutoNation / NAPA Auto Parts Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada Genesys Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 52 Cody Ware Greensboro, North Carolina Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 59 Max Chilton Reigate, UK Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet 60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda