IndyCar reveals big-name artists for concerts at Iowa in 2023

Last year, Iowa Speedway’s return to the series after a one-year hiatus was marked by huge support from supermarket chain Hy-Vee and concerts by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

The 2023 edition of the event, held July 21-23, will feature Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney on Saturday, with the Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran on stage on Sunday. Ticket renewals for the 2023 Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend will begin on Monday, November 21 and fans can register now for a pre-sale opportunity before tickets go on sale to everyone on Monday, December 5.

“When we first agreed to hold the event in Newton [Iowa], we knew we wanted to make it the best and biggest event on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board and executive director. “We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Both pre- and post-race concerts are included with Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend tickets as each artist will perform on stage trackside, in front of the main grandstands. Both pre-race concerts will feature 60-minute performances while each post-race concert will be a 90-minute show. Exclusive trackside concert viewing passes will be available for purchase once 2023 tickets go on sale in December.

“Thanks to the support of Hy-Vee and their commitment to making Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend one of the biggest annual events in Iowa, we truly delivered a memorable experience for our fans this summer at Iowa Speedway,” said Bud Denker, president of Penske Corporation. “With four incredible concerts featuring some of the most popular acts in music today, Hy-Vee is raising the bar even higher in 2023.

“Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend is going to bring non-stop excitement on and off the track July 21 through July 23.”

More than 80,000 people attended Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend in 2022.

Carrie Underwood is a multi-media superstar, with achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 # 1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, and is the most-awarded female country artist for digital singles in RIAA history. Underwood has won 8 GRAMMY® Awards.

Kenny Chesney has recorded more than 20 albums and has produced more than 40 Top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 32 of which have reached #1. Many of these hits have also charted within the Top 40 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making him one of the most successful crossover country artists ever. He has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has received six GRAMMY® Award nominations.

Before the Sunday race, the Zac Brown Band, with 3 GRAMMY® Awards to its name will perform. ZBB has sold more than 30 million singles and 9 million albums, had over 10 billion catalog streams, and achieved 16 #1 radio singles. Since 2009, Zac Brown Band has earned 55 award nominations from the GRAMMY® Awards, Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards, Country Music Association and Country Music Television. On November 19, ZBB will serve as house band for the legendary Dolly Parton during her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

After Sunday’s race, Ed Sheeran – an artist with more than 60 billion streams and over 50 million albums sold, – will take to the stage. His last two-year world tour made history by becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time when it wrapped in 2019. Late last year, Sheeran’s latest album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 – his fourth consecutive full-length release to top the chart after its first week.