IndyCar reveals 2021 engine spec, aims at 900hp

IndyCar has revealed its new engine specifications for 2021, 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6s which will create more than 900hp when using push-to-pass boost.

The current engine regulations, which see Chevrolet and Honda using 2.2-liter twin-turbos, have been in place since 2012. The next regs are to be introduced for a six-year period, 2021-2026 inclusive, and on-track testing will commence in the summer of 2020.

“Our drivers have been asking for more horsepower and thanks to the hard work of Chevrolet, Honda and the IndyCar engine group, they’re going to get it,” said Jay Frye, president of competition and operations, who added that other manufacturers have been consulted.

“We’ve talked with a lot of key executives and asked for their opinions,” he said, “and they’ve all said this is a very relevant platform to what they’re doing.

“No announcements of additional manufacturers are imminent, but it feels like we’re on a good path.”

Both of IndyCar’s existing OEMs are positive about the new engine specs, which will see the units retain a rev limit of 12,000rpm.

Jim Campbell, GM’s US VP of performance vehicles and motorsports, said the engine “will continue to showcase relevant technologies that we incorporate in our production engines.

"The opportunity to transfer learnings in performance, reliability and efficiency between the racetrack and the showroom is very important to Chevrolet.”

Art St. Cyr, president of Honda Performance Development, stated: “The new IndyCar engine formula should be exciting for the fans and an interesting technical challenge for [HPD].

"While the overall architecture remains similar to the current engine, the increased displacement will bring many changes, including a notable increase in power that should please all fans of the sport.

“In addition, it provides our designers and engineers with an opportunity for significant development, which is a challenge we welcome at Honda.”