IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020

IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 9:45 PM

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will see shifts in green-flag times for four of its 17 races, while IndyCar has also now revealed the start time of the returning event at Richmond Raceway.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which began at 1.40pm ET this past season, will now have a 3.30pm green flag time, while the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas – now the fourth round of the season – will shift 2hr30min later to 4.10pm (3.10pm local) next year.

The Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 18 is guaranteed to be dark throughout, since it doesn’t start until 9pm ET (8pm local), while August’s Mid-Ohio round goes in the opposite direction, starting at 12.45pm ET.

Richmond Raceway, returning to the calendar for first time since 2009, will take the green flag at 8.15pm ET

2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule with TV broadcast times

Date Venue US TV channel Eastern Time Local Time
March 15 St. Petersburg, FL NBCSN 3.30pm 3.30pm
April 05 Barber Motorsports Park, AL NBCSN 4.15pm 3.15pm
April 19 Long Beach, CA NBCSN 4.45pm 1.45pm
April 26 Circuit of The Americas, TX NBCSN 4.10pm 3.10pm
May 09 IMS Road Course, IN NBC 3.50pm 3.50pm  
May 24 Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 12.30pm 12.30pm
May 30 Detroit Race 1 NBC 3.50pm 3.50pm
May 31 Detroit Race 2 NBC 3.50pm 3.50pm
June 06 Texas Motor Speedway, TX NBCSN 8.45pm 7.45pm
June 21 Road America, WI NBC 12.50pm 11.50am
June 27 Richmond Raceway, VA NBCSN 8.15pm 8.15pm
July 12 Toronto, ON, Canada NBCSN 3.40pm 3.40pm
July 18 Iowa Speedway, IA NBCSN 9.00pm 8.00pm
August 16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, OH NBC 12.45pm 12.45pm
August 22 Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, IL NBCSN 8.45pm 7.45pm
September 6 Portland International Raceway, OR NBC 3.40pm 12.40pm
September 20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA NBC 3.25pm 12.25pm
Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher

