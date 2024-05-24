All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

IndyCar provides update to dashed white line and penalties for Indy 500

The IndyCar Series has provided a procedural update for Sunday’s 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

After much anticipation and debate, IndyCar shared how the dashed white line at the exit of Turn 4 to the pit entry attenuator will be officiated for this year’s edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Teams were made aware of the new changes in the drivers’ meeting on Friday morning ahead of final practice. 

According to the new protocol, any car that crosses the dashed white line with the left-side tires “will be penalized” unless they are entering pit lane, for incident avoidance or in an obvious attempt to avoid a closed pit lane and return to the racetrack.  

Watch: Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Furthermore, the release states IndyCar “can impose penalties” that include a drive-through penalty. However, a time penalty equal to a drive-through penalty can be handed out at the conclusion of the race, which interprets that scenario exists should that take place on the final lap. Under yellow flag conditions, the car is ordered to the rear of the restart lineup.

The dashed white line has been a talking point for the last several years, but accelerated into concern after Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden dove down in past the area in question in an effort to break the draft and fend off Marcus Ericsson en route to winning the 2023 Indy 500. 

Additionally, EM Motorsport light panels positioned around the track will illuminate all flag conditions, including green, to supplement the traditional cloth flag waved at the start-finish line for starts and restarts - consistent with other IndyCar Series events. The EM Motorsports light panels are mounted in addition to the traditional track condition lights used around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

The restart procedure is also unique in that “the 2024 restart line designated in the last corner will not be implemented” at the Indy 500. As in previous years, cars may begin racing, which includes passing, at the declaration of green flag conditions.

Joey Barnes
