IndyCar / Portland Practice report

IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden rebounded from a shunt in qualifying just three hours earlier to lead the final 30-minute practice session for Sunday’s IndyCar round at Portland International Raceway.

By:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

The two-time series champion and reigning Indy 500 winner simply summarized the rebound after by quipping: “The car looks better than when I wrecked it.”

Callum Ilott, who qualified eighth, continued to flex the muscle of his Chevrolet-powered Juncos Hollinger Racing entry, ending up second on the timesheets at 0.0809s behind Newgarden at the 1.964-mile, 12-turn natural terrain road course.

Chip Ganassi Racing wrapped up the rest of the top five, led by championship leader Alex Palou in third, followed by Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon.

Proving the strength isn’t a fluke, rookie Agustin Canapino put the other Juncos Hollinger Racing entry in sixth. Rinus VeeKay continued his solid weekend with his No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet in seventh.

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, fresh off qualifying third, was eighth. Team Penske’s Will Power and Dale Coyne Racing with HMD’s David Malukas were ninth and 10th, respectively.

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist led the opening 10 minutes of the session but faded down the running order to 11th at the checkered flag.

The Meyer Shank Racing pairing of Helio Castroneves and rookie Tom Blomqvist were 12th and 13th, respectively. Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi was 14th and Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong was 15th.

With roughly 10 minutes remaining in the session, Ericsson was handed a drive-thru penalty by IndyCar officials for “failure to follow the direction of IndyCar” after blowing through Turn 1 and going into the runoff area of the chicane before directly rejoining the track, rather than its convoluted rejoin path through a series of bollards.

The same penalty was given to Romain Grosjean a few moments later, with his No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda catching air briefly after missing Turn 1 and cutting the chicane.

Sunday’s 110-lap race will begin at 3pm ET.

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 28 59.4533   118.924
2 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 26 +0.0809 0.0809 118.762
3 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 26 +0.1183 0.0374 118.687
4 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 27 +0.1723 0.0540 118.580
5 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 22 +0.2668 0.0945 118.392
6 Argentina A. Canapino Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 24 +0.2975 0.0307 118.331
7 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 26 +0.3061 0.0086 118.314
8 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 22 +0.3538 0.0477 118.220
9 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 28 +0.3892 0.0354 118.150
10 United States D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 26 +0.4082 0.0190 118.113
11 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 28 +0.5439 0.1357 117.845
12 Brazil H. Castroneves Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 26 +0.6949 0.1510 117.550
13 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 21 +0.7818 0.0869 117.380
14 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 27 +0.8048 0.0230 117.335
15 New Zealand M. Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 27 +0.8059 0.0011 117.333
16 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 15 +0.8503 0.0444 117.247
17 Denmark B. Pedersen Benjamin Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 26 +0.8914 0.0411 117.167
18 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 20 +0.9308 0.0394 117.090
19 Canada D. DeFrancesco Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 18 +0.9950 0.0642 116.966
20 France R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 27 +1.0303 0.0353 116.898
21 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 26 +1.0571 0.0268 116.846
22 Denmark C. Lundgaard Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 27 +1.0636 0.0065 116.833
23 United States S. Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 18 +1.1279 0.0643 116.709
24 United States K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 23 +1.1311 0.0032 116.703
25 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 28 +1.1780 0.0469 116.613
26
R. Robb Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing
 51 26 +1.1933 0.0153 116.584
27 Estonia J. Vips Jüri Vips Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 23 +1.7615 0.5682 115.501
