IndyCar / Portland Practice report

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

Scott McLaughlin led a relatively straightforward second practice session for the IndyCar Series on Saturday morning at Portland International Raceway.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

The New Zealander turned a flying lap of 58.1516s around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn natural terrain road course to take the top spot with 18 minutes remaining in the 45-minute session. He led a Team Penske 1-2, besting teammate Josef Newgarden by 0.1179s.

The outing was a night-and-day difference for Penske as a whole compared to Friday’s opening practice when McLaughlin, the defending race winner and pole-sitter, was 16th and Newgarden was 10th.

Despite spinning 10 minutes into the session, six-time series champion Scott Dixon ended up third overall, with Chip Ganassi Racing entry trailing 0.1269s behind. Graham Rahal quietly asserted his No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car in fourth, 0.1538s off McLaughlin’s pace-setter.

Championship leader Alex Palou (Ganassi) came across in the final spot of the top five, 0.2114s behind.

Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), rookie Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing), Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) finished up sixth through eighth, respectively. The Arrow McLaren duo of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the rest of the top 10.

Colton Herta’s near-misses with the Turn 1 Armco eventually resulted in clipping the barrier with the right front during the session, which was followed by his Andretti Autosport crew looking over any potential issues in the aftermath. Herta ended up 14th overall.

The only red flag of the session was brought out with 14 minutes remaining by Sting Ray Robb, with the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie stalling on-track in Turn 7 after a miscue on the exit of Turn 6.

The only significant drama came as the seconds ticked down. A brief moment in Turn 6 by Romain Grosjean allowed Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott to pull alongside.

The pair then banged wheels, with Grosjean sending Ilott off into the dirt before he returned to the track unharmed ahead of the checkered flag.

Grosjean’s No. 28 Andretti Autosport car logged a session-most 30 laps.

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 28 58.1516   121.586
2 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 23 +0.1179 0.1179 121.340
3 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 22 +0.1269 0.0090 121.321
4 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 24 +0.1538 0.0269 121.265
5 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 25 +0.2114 0.0576 121.145
6 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 24 +0.2298 0.0184 121.107
7 New Zealand M. Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 21 +0.3102 0.0804 120.941
8 Denmark C. Lundgaard Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 21 +0.3216 0.0114 120.917
9 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 23 +0.3334 0.0118 120.893
10 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 23 +0.3346 0.0012 120.890
11 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 23 +0.3634 0.0288 120.831
12 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 26 +0.3745 0.0111 120.808
13 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 26 +0.3850 0.0105 120.786
14 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 21 +0.3883 0.0033 120.779
15 United States D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 20 +0.4453 0.0570 120.662
16 France R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 30 +0.4808 0.0355 120.589
17 United States K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 24 +0.5516 0.0708 120.443
18 Canada D. DeFrancesco Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 25 +0.6279 0.0763 120.287
19 Estonia J. Vips Jüri Vips Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 24 +0.6524 0.0245 120.237
20 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 24 +0.7155 0.0631 120.108
21 Brazil H. Castroneves Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 22 +0.7666 0.0511 120.004
22 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 24 +0.8723 0.1057 119.789
23 Denmark B. Pedersen Benjamin Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 27 +0.8886 0.0163 119.756
24 United States S. Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 28 +0.9120 0.0234 119.708
25 Argentina A. Canapino Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 26 +0.9819 0.0699 119.567
26
R. Robb Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing
 51 22 +1.1515 0.1696 119.225
27 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 26 +1.1714 0.0199 119.185
