IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash
Scott McLaughlin led a relatively straightforward second practice session for the IndyCar Series on Saturday morning at Portland International Raceway.
The New Zealander turned a flying lap of 58.1516s around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn natural terrain road course to take the top spot with 18 minutes remaining in the 45-minute session. He led a Team Penske 1-2, besting teammate Josef Newgarden by 0.1179s.
The outing was a night-and-day difference for Penske as a whole compared to Friday’s opening practice when McLaughlin, the defending race winner and pole-sitter, was 16th and Newgarden was 10th.
Despite spinning 10 minutes into the session, six-time series champion Scott Dixon ended up third overall, with Chip Ganassi Racing entry trailing 0.1269s behind. Graham Rahal quietly asserted his No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car in fourth, 0.1538s off McLaughlin’s pace-setter.
Championship leader Alex Palou (Ganassi) came across in the final spot of the top five, 0.2114s behind.
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), rookie Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing), Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) finished up sixth through eighth, respectively. The Arrow McLaren duo of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the rest of the top 10.
Colton Herta’s near-misses with the Turn 1 Armco eventually resulted in clipping the barrier with the right front during the session, which was followed by his Andretti Autosport crew looking over any potential issues in the aftermath. Herta ended up 14th overall.
The only red flag of the session was brought out with 14 minutes remaining by Sting Ray Robb, with the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie stalling on-track in Turn 7 after a miscue on the exit of Turn 6.
The only significant drama came as the seconds ticked down. A brief moment in Turn 6 by Romain Grosjean allowed Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott to pull alongside.
The pair then banged wheels, with Grosjean sending Ilott off into the dirt before he returned to the track unharmed ahead of the checkered flag.
Grosjean’s No. 28 Andretti Autosport car logged a session-most 30 laps.
IndyCar Portland: Lundgaard sets searing pace in first practice
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Latest news
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
Suarez says Bowman "has to use his brain a little more" after crash
Suarez says Bowman "has to use his brain a little more" after crash Suarez says Bowman "has to use his brain a little more" after crash
Unscheduled stop turned Hamlin's race 'upside down'
Unscheduled stop turned Hamlin's race 'upside down' Unscheduled stop turned Hamlin's race 'upside down'
Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"
Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have" Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.