IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list

This weekend’s event will be the 14th Indy car race on the Indianapolis road course, and all eight of the previous winners here will be in action this weekend. Will Power has scored five wins here, with Simon Pagenaud racking up three, while Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi have one each.

In terms of teams, Penske has claimed eight Indy road course wins, Andretti Autosport have won twice, and Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsport – now Arrow McLaren – have triumphed once.

Six pole positions have been claimed by Power, two have gone to Felix Rosenqvist, and Pato O’Ward, Romain Grosjean, VeeKay, Pagenaud and Sebastian Saavedra have started from pole once.

Dixon will be making his 310th consecutive Indy car start, and his 350th Indy car start for Chip Ganassi Racing. At the other end of the scale, this will be the first ever IndyCar race on the Indy road course for Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi), Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing), Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger) and Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing).

When is the IndyCar race at on the Indianapolis road course?

Date: Friday, May 12 – Saturday, May 13

Start time: Saturday, 3.45pm Eastern Time

How can I watch the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy?

NBC’s coverage of the 2023 Grand Prix of Indianapolis will begin on Saturday at 3.30pm (ET). The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, May 12

9.30-10.45am – IndyCar practice 1 – Peacock

11.00-11.50am – Indy NXT practice 1 – IndyCar Live

1.00-2.00pm – IndyCar practice 2 – Peacock

2.20-2.40pm – Indy NXT qualifying – IndyCar Live

4.00pm – IndyCar qualifying - Peacock

Saturday, May 13

11.15-11.45am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up – Peacock

1.10pm – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix (35 laps / 55 minutes) – Peacock

3.30pm – NBC broadcast begins

3.39pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

3.45pm – GMR Grand Prix (85 laps / 207.3 miles) – NBC (live)

Will the Grand Prix of Indianapolis be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Rob Blackman are the pit reporters. Michael Young, Alex Wollf and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. All IndyCar and Indy NXT races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race on the Indy road course? 85 laps (207.3 miles)

Track: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Indianapolis, IN.

Firestone tire allotment: Six primary sets, four alternate sets, with rookies permitted one extra primary set for the Friday morning practice session.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200sec total time, with a maximum time of 20sec per activation. The push to pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race.

2022 Indy road course winners: Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda) and Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda)

2022 Indy road course pole-winners: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet)

Qualifying lap record: Power (Penske-Chevrolet), 1m07.7044s, 129.409mph, set in May 12, 2017, in Q3)

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Snap-On Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Odyssey Battery Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 6 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 7 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Marcus Armstrong (R) Christchurch, New Zealand Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fifth Third Bank Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas Chicago, Illinois HMD Trucking Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Jupiter, Florida AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DNS Filter / DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Toronto, Canada Sodexo Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Kustom Entertainment Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Christian Lundgaard Hedensted, Denmark Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Boise, Idaho Biohaven Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) Copenhagen, Denmark AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 78 Agustin Canapino (R) Arrecifes, Argentina Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet