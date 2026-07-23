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IndyCar St. Petersburg

IndyCar, NASCAR Trucks returning to St. Pete Grand Prix in 2027

Downtown street race will again feature both series after the success of this year's historic doubleheader

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
David Malukas, Team Penske

David Malukas, Team Penske

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will return on March 5-7, 2027, with IndyCar and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series once again sharing the weekend.

The event will once again feature IndyCar and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, with the trucks returning for a second appearance on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn downtown street circuit on Saturday, March 6.

The decision follows the inaugural IndyCar / NASCAR Truck doubleheader in 2026, which drew strong attendance throughout the weekend.

“The 2026 event was our best yet,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman, and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “Spectator attendance was tremendous on all three days to witness history made with the NASCAR Trucks racing for the first time on a street circuit and IndyCar kicking off its season once again. We look forward to having both of these series back together on track for our fans to enjoy at the 23rd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend.”

 

The 2026 running delivered non-stop drama in both series. Reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou kicked off the season on March 1 by capturing his second consecutive victory at St. Petersburg. A day earlier, Layne Riggs entered the record books on February 28 by winning the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series street race, the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150.

Combining IndyCar’s open-wheel precision with the contact-heavy action of NASCAR trucks proved to be a crowd-pleasing formula that organizers are eager to replicate.

Motorsport fans looking forward to taking in the speed and sound in person won’t have to wait long to secure their spots. Tickets for the 2027 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on sale this fall.

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