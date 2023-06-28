IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

This weekend’s event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be held over 80 laps (180 miles) around the 13-turn, a 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio.

There have been five different winners in eight IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit and Road America) have all won in 2023.

The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

This will be the 40th IndyCar race weekend at Mid-Ohio since it hosted its first series event in 1980.

Scott Dixon has the most IndyCar victories at Mid-Ohio with six (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019). Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Josef Newgarden, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won here twice.

Past winners Dixon, Castroneves (2000 and 2001), Newgarden (2017 and 2021), Graham Rahal (2015), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race 1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2) and McLaughlin (2022) are entered this year.

When is the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio?

Date: Friday, 30 June – Sunday, 2 July

Race start: Sunday, 1.53pm Eastern Time

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – a 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio

Race distance: 80 laps (180.64 miles)

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.870s, 127.271 mph (30 July, 2016)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio on TV?

USA Network’s coverage at Mid-Ohio will begin on Saturday at 1:30pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, 30 June

1:55-2:40 p.m. – Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3:05-4:20 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, 1 July

8:35-9:20 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

9:45-10:45 a.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

2:05-2:25 p.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Eight minutes of green flag running or 15 minutes), INDYCAR LIVE

2:45-4:15 p.m. – IndyCar Series Qualifying (Three rounds), Peacock

Sunday, 2 July

10:30-11 a.m. – IndyCar Series Final Practice, Peacock

11:35 a.m. – Indy NXT command to start engines

11:40 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

1:05 p.m. – IndyCar Series driver introductions

1:46 p.m. – IndyCar Series command to start engines

1:53 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid (80 laps/180.64 miles), USA Network

How can I listen to IndyCar at Mid-Ohio on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn, Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wolff are the pit reporters.

