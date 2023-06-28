Subscribe
IndyCar / Road America News

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, round nine of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, start

This weekend’s event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be held over 80 laps (180 miles) around the 13-turn, a 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio.

There have been five different winners in eight IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit and Road America) have all won in 2023.

The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

This will be the 40th IndyCar race weekend at Mid-Ohio since it hosted its first series event in 1980.

Scott Dixon has the most IndyCar victories at Mid-Ohio with six (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019). Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Josef Newgarden, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr. and Alex Zanardi all won here twice.

Past winners Dixon, Castroneves (2000 and 2001), Newgarden (2017 and 2021), Graham Rahal (2015), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race 1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2) and McLaughlin (2022) are entered this year.

When is the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio?

Date: Friday, 30 June – Sunday, 2 July

Race start: Sunday, 1.53pm Eastern Time

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – a 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio

Race distance: 80 laps (180.64 miles)

Push-to-pass parameters:  200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.870s, 127.271 mph (30 July, 2016)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio on TV?

USA Network’s coverage at Mid-Ohio will begin on Saturday at 1:30pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, 30 June

1:55-2:40 p.m. – Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3:05-4:20 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, 1 July

8:35-9:20 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

9:45-10:45 a.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

2:05-2:25 p.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Eight minutes of green flag running or 15 minutes), INDYCAR LIVE

2:45-4:15 p.m. – IndyCar Series Qualifying (Three rounds), Peacock

Sunday, 2 July

10:30-11 a.m. – IndyCar Series Final Practice, Peacock

11:35 a.m. –  Indy NXT command to start engines

11:40 a.m. –  Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

1:05 p.m. – IndyCar Series driver introductions

1:46 p.m. – IndyCar Series command to start engines

1:53 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid (80 laps/180.64 miles), USA Network

How can I listen to IndyCar at Mid-Ohio on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn, Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wolff are the pit reporters.

Entry list for the 2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Simon Pagenaud

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet
