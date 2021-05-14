Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford Next / Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar / Toronto News

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

By:

For the second successive year, Toronto has been scrubbed from the IndyCar calendar due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

Mayor John Tory announced the cancelation of several events in line with the stay-at-home order across the state of Ontario. This restriction was originally set to end July 1 but has now been extended to Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 6.

The Toronto race was originally set for July 9-11.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which also runs the St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio and Portland events, said in a statement: “Of course, we are all disappointed in this outcome. Our team greatly appreciates the incredible fans, participants, volunteers, media and dedicated partners who have supported us as we all navigate these unusual and uncertain days. 

“Ticket purchasers on file with deferred tickets from the 2020 event will now have those tickets extended to the 2022 event. These fans will receive direct communication on the details when more information becomes available. We are excited to return to the streets of Toronto with this great event when the conditions allow us to do so again.”

Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles commented: “The NTT IndyCar Series race around Exhibition Place and Princes’ Gates is a hallmark of our summer schedule. To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking.

“We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times. IndyCar looks forward to a high-powered return in 2022 and for years to come.”

Until last year’s race cancelation, Toronto had featured Indy car racing every year but one since 1986. The only other missing year had been 2008, the season when Champ Car and the Indy Racing League merged, and the combined schedule was unviable.

IndyCar said it is “considering various scenarios for the remainder of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series calendar as it relates to the cancellation of the event on the streets of Toronto.”

Turning another GSRP event into a double-header is one potential scenario, as is a double-header at Road America, or an extra event on Indianapolis’ road course.

However, a fourth possibility is simply reducing the 2021 schedule from 17 to 16 races.

IMSA announced the cancelation of its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in Bowmanville, Ontario, last month. 

shares
comments

Related video

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

Previous article

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

Next article

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Toronto
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

5h
2
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

4h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

17h
4
Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

31min
5
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice

22min
Latest news
Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

24m
IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

1h
Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford
IndyCar

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

15h
IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

21h
Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire
Video Inside
NAS

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire

21h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford 00:36
IndyCar
5h

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500 00:27
IndyCar
May 13, 2021

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

35 car grid on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list 00:45
IndyCar
May 13, 2021

35 car grid on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500 00:41
IndyCar
May 12, 2021

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy 00:24
IndyCar
May 7, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Trending Today

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane

Latest news

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar IndyCar

Chilton, Carlin to miss GP of Indianapolis

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar loses Toronto race to COVID restrictions again

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s GP of Indianapolis – facts, figures, entry list

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.