IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Kirkwood, Grosjean in FP2

Pato O’Ward led the field in second practice for the 48th Grand Prix of Long Beach, but Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood and Romain Grosjean were within one-tenth of the Arrow McLaren driver.

David Malsher-Lopez
There was a red flag before the five minute mark in this one-hour/45-minute session when Callum Ilott yumped his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry off the Turn 5 apex curbs and javelined into the tire wall on corner exit. Barely three minutes after the session restarted and Rinus VeeKay pulled a wheelie over the same curbs, and also struck the tires.

TV cameras revealed that overnight an extra slab of curb had been added, and NBC reported that in pit notes regarding track changes, the only thing mentioned was the pit exit blend line that had been changed from yellow to orange.

When action resumed, it was Scott McLaughlin who first flirted with the 67-second barrier, his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske car lapping in 1m07.0182s, and while teammate Josef Newgarden was his initial closest challenger, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a Kiwi 1-2, his Honda-ppowered car just 0.0775s off the top.

With 20m to go, Pato O’Ward, Friday’s pacesetter, was very close, less than a tenth further back with 22m to go, while Kyle Kirkwood led the Andretti Autosport squad in fourth, then went fastest. However, he was displaced by team-mate Colton Herta, by 0.0775s, who produced a 1m06.6868s, 106.240mph on the 1.968-mile street course.

Felix Rosenqvist got the second Arrow McLaren up to third, before Team Penske’s Will Power slotted ahead, 0.1275 off Herta.

O’Ward then lowered the target to 1m06.5273s. Newgarden and McLaughlin took turns at knocking him off his pedestal, moving up to second and third respectively.

In the closing 10 minutes, drivers started coming out on Firestone’s green sidewalled alternate compound tires, with Dixon hitting P1 with a 1m06.2407s.

However, this was never going to stand, and O’Ward slammed in a 1m05.9982s, which left him just 0.0167s ahead of Kirkwood, who got a nudge around the hairpin by a frustrated Power. The reigning champion had already smacked a wall broadside, and he wasn’t the only Penske driver to make an error in the closing stages as McLaughlin suffered a spin.

That left Grosjean in third ahead of Herta – who was hampered by yellows caused by McLaughlin’s incident – making it three Andretti cars in the top four.

McLaughlin retained fifth ahead of Rosenqvist, while the third Arrow McLaren of Alexander Rossi slithered with brakes locked down the Turn 9 escape road.

Dixon, Ericsson and Alex Palou were 7-8-9 for Ganassi ahead of Newgarden.

Qualifying begins at 12.05pm local (Pacific) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Pato O'Ward

1:05.9982

1:05.9982

22

24

107.348

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

2

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.0149

0.0167

23

24

107.321

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

3

Romain Grosjean

1:06.0629

0.0647

23

25

107.243

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

4

Colton Herta

1:06.1475

0.1493

22

24

107.106

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

5

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.1870

0.1888

22

25

107.042

Chevy

A

Team Penske

6

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.2332

0.2350

19

20

106.968

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

7

Scott Dixon

1:06.2407

0.2425

20

24

106.955

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.4531

0.4549

23

25

106.614

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Alex Palou

1:06.6051

0.6069

22

24

106.370

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Josef Newgarden

1:06.6125

0.6143

21

26

106.358

Chevy

A

Team Penske

11

Graham Rahal

1:06.6288

0.6306

25

26

106.332

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

12

David Malukas

1:06.6293

0.6311

18

20

106.332

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

13

Simon Pagenaud

1:06.7436

0.7454

17

21

106.150

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

14

Will Power

1:06.8138

0.8156

17

22

106.038

Chevy

A

Team Penske

15

Marcus Armstrong

1:06.8226

0.8244

24

29

106.024

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

Rinus VeeKay

1:06.9490

0.9508

16

18

105.824

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

Helio Castroneves

1:06.9765

0.9783

20

24

105.780

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

18

Jack Harvey

1:07.0497

1.0515

16

25

105.665

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

19

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:07.0610

1.0628

24

24

105.647

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

20

Alexander Rossi

1:07.0613

1.0631

16

19

105.647

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

21

Agustin Canapino

1:07.1325

1.1343

23

24

105.535

Chevy

A

Juncos Holling Racing

22

Christian Lundgaard

1:07.2649

1.2667

17

22

105.327

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

23

Santino Ferrucci

1:07.3016

1.3034

20

20

105.269

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

Sting Ray Robb

1:07.8684

1.8702

24

25

104.390

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

25

Conor Daly

1:07.9488

1.9506

20

23

104.267

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

26

Benjamin Pedersen

1:08.0614

2.0632

22

24

104.094

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Callum Ilott

1:26.3869

20.3887

1

1

82.012

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

